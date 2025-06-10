Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, June 12, 2025
Wednesday, 11 June 2025
Source: Neutrino Energy Group
This Technology is Conquering the World: Neutrinovoltaics Redefining Global Infrastructure
Beyond the Grid: Neutrino(R) Energy Group's Strategy for Land, Sea, Sky, and Space

MUNICH, June 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - A global energy transition is no longer optional-it's a necessity. But behind the scenes of solar and wind, another technology is entering industrial reality with far greater implications. Neutrinovoltaic technology, developed by the Neutrino® Energy Group, is not a distant concept. It's an operational platform for decentralized, 24/7 energy generation that is now expanding into mobility, aerospace, marine systems, and even high-security communications.

Neutrinovoltaic Energy: Quiet, Infinite, Everywhere.

 

Neutrinovoltaic technology converts the kinetic energy of neutrinos and other non-visible radiation into electricity. These omnipresent particles trigger atomic vibrations in a nanomaterial composed of alternating layers of graphene and doped silicon. The resulting resonant frequency is transformed into direct current. Far from ambient energy scavenging, this is a controlled, scalable generation method already powering advanced applications.

Power Without Fuel: The Neutrino Power Cube

The Neutrino Power Cube is a compact, modular, and emission-free energy system delivering 5 to 6 kilowatts of continuous power. Weighing just 50 kilograms, it operates silently and autonomously, independent of weather or location. With no fuel, no combustion, and no grid connection required, the Cube holds the potential to decentralize energy infrastructure and become a cornerstone of clean, off-grid power generation worldwide.

Autonomous Mobility: The Pi Car

The Pi Car applies neutrinovoltaic integration to electric vehicles. Instead of relying on traditional charging infrastructure, the Pi Car generates power continuously by embedding neutrinovoltaic materials into structural components like the body panels and roof. After an hour in ambient conditions, the vehicle can achieve up to 100 kilometers of additional range. Collaborators include Simplior Technologies for AI-based energy optimization, C-MET Pune for materials development, and SPEL Technologies for battery integration. The concept also supports retrofitting existing EV platforms to enhance range and energy independence.

Flight Beyond Limits: Pi Fly

Pi Fly is Neutrino® Energy Group's aeronautics program, developing UAVs powered by onboard neutrinovoltaic systems and supercapacitor storage. Current prototypes include multirotor and flying wing models. The next phase targets autonomous VTOL aircraft for cargo delivery. Supporting this effort are mobile hydrogen refueling units, also powered by neutrinovoltaics, enabling off-grid aviation infrastructure.

Maritime Transformation: Nautic Pi

Nautic Pi brings this energy platform to the sea. Neutrinovoltaic-powered marine vessels are under conceptual development, allowing autonomous navigation without onboard fuel or external charging. The system is particularly suited for long-duration missions, remote operations, and submersible platforms.

Communication Breakthrough: Project 12742

Finally, Project 12742 explores neutrino-based data transmission. Unlike radio signals, neutrinos pass through dense materials with minimal interference. This allows for real-time, secure global communication even through rock, oceans, or planetary bodies-an enormous leap for high-security and interplanetary data systems.

As governments and industries seek viable decarbonization paths, the Neutrino® Energy Group is no longer just proposing solutions-it's deploying them. With a multidisciplinary team of hundreds of researchers, engineers, and scientists from over 40 countries, strategic alliances, and a growing portfolio of high-impact applications, neutrinovoltaic technology isn't coming-it's already here. And it's conquering the world.

