Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 12, 2025
Thursday, 12 June 2025, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: LEGENDARY HUMANITY PTE. LTD
LEGENDARY HUMANITY Announces Strategic Bitcoin Reserves and Enhancements to the VIVI Token Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - LEGENDARY HUMANITY PTE. LTD. (Headquarters: Singapore, CEO: Takamasa Suzuki) has announced today its asset management strategy utilizing Bitcoin (BTC).This initiative aims to stabilize the long-term value of the VIVI token ecosystem and enhance utility for token holders.

This project bridges the gap between the real and digital worlds by integrating Web3 and digital fashion, leveraging AI-powered 3D scanning technology "SCAI" for NFT authentication and fashion RWA. This announcement is part of a strategic initiative to enhance the financial stability and long-term sustainability of the project moving forward.

Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Policy

LEGENDARY HUMANITY will strategically accumulate Bitcoin (BTC) in stages using a portion of its internal funds. This Bitcoin initiative is not intended for the sale of financial products for asset management purposes, but rather as part of the project's autonomous financial strategy for the Web3 era.

Quarterly Ecosystem Participation Rewards

  • Point system and incentive exchange based on contributions to the project
  • Enhancing the value of experiences within the ecosystem and providing new opportunities for participation

Through this dual-pronged strategy of "Bitcoin accumulation × token revenue distribution," LEGENDARY HUMANITY aims to transcend the role of a mere digital fashion RWA project and serve as a "fashion finance infrastructure" that fosters a cycle between fashion culture and RWA.

This system is designed as part of the utility value associated with token ownership and is not intended to provide specific investment returns or principal guarantees.

Main use cases and benefits of VIVI tokens

1. Digital fashion utility

  • Early access to limited NFT collections
  • 3D avatar customization features in metaverse spaces
  • Discounts on virtual showroom rentals

These features are made possible by SCAI's high-definition 3D scanning technology, enabling a digital asset experience.

2. Access to physical × digital fusion events

Based on the number of VIVI tokens held, the following benefits will be provided in stages through a tier system.

  • Tier 1 (50,000 VIVI): Annual fashion event invitation (by lottery)
  • Tier 2 (100,000 VIVI): Side event shipboard party invitation (by lottery)
  • Tier 3 (200,000 VIVI): Rental rights for physical archive items

We prioritize compliance with the legal frameworks of Singapore and other countries, collaborating with external law firms to strengthen our ongoing compliance framework. Moving forward, we will continue to strive for the establishment of a safe and sustainable token ecosystem, creating value through both technology and trust.

About LEGENDARY HUMANITY PTE. LTD.

LEGENDARY HUMANITY PTE. LTD. specializes in AI-powered 3D scanning technology called "SCAI," digitizing human-designed masterpieces and authenticating and storing them as NFTs. Our mission is to connect the value of precious assets to the future.

For inquiries
Brand: LEGENDARY HUMANITY PTE. LTD.
X: https://x.com/lh_vivi_




Topic: Press release summary
Source: LEGENDARY HUMANITY PTE. LTD

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
JBM Healthcare Delivers Strong FY2025 Annual Results, Net Profit Surged 51.2% to HK$197.3 Million  
June 12, 2025 21:07 HKT/SGT
NEFECON(R) and EVER001 Drive Synergistic Progress as Everest Medicines Advances  
June 12, 2025 16:38 HKT/SGT
10 winners selected at 8th edition of Start-up Express  
June 12, 2025 12:29 HKT/SGT
LEGENDARY HUMANITY Announces Strategic Bitcoin Reserves and Enhancements to the VIVI Token Ecosystem  
June 12, 2025 08:00 HKT/SGT
This Technology is Conquering the World: Neutrinovoltaics Redefining Global Infrastructure  
June 11, 2025 21:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Design Gallery x STICKYLINE present: "Love HK" Exhibition  
June 11, 2025 13:34 HKT/SGT
Blockpass partners with CryptoSwift to deliver global Travel Rule Compliance  
June 11, 2025 10:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Returns as Official Apparel and Jersey Partner for Chestertons Polo in the Park in Downtown London  
June 10, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
Supercomputer Fugaku retains first place worldwide in Graph500 rankings  
Tuesday, June 10, 2025 6:47:00 PM
UK MOD Signs Protector Support Contract with GA-ASI  
June 10, 2025 06:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
45th Global Edition of World AI Show
8  -  9   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
The World Quantum Summit 2025
23  -  24   July
Singpore
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
AI Agents Summit
18  -  19   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       