  • Friday, June 13, 2025
Friday, 13 June 2025, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Ria Money Transfer
Ria Money Transfer's New Approval Enables Digital Salary Payments for Malaysia's Migrant Workforce

With the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia’s approval, the Ria Payroll Management System, coupled with the Ria Wallet and Prepaid Card Program, in collaboration with Mastercard, aims to promote financial inclusion among unbanked migrant workers throughout Malaysia, offering employers a secure and compliant way to manage their payroll needs.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Ria Money Transfer (“Ria”), a global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry and business segment of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) has been officially approved by the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) for the disbursement of digital wage payments via the Ria Wallet. By streamlining wage distribution through digital means, the Ria Prepaid Card Program, in collaboration with Mastercard, provides an omni-channel solution to employers who may struggle with conventional banking access for their workforce.

The Ria Wallet facilitates various financial activities such as depositing funds, withdrawing cash from ATMs, paying bills, and conducting domestic and international transfers. Customers will also be able to make payments in millions of locations in Malaysia via QR payment linked to DuitNow. In addition, the Ria Wallet streamlines payroll management for Malaysia-based companies throughout industries heavily dependent on migrant workers, including construction, agriculture, and manufacturing.

According to the International Organization of Migration (“IOM”), migrants represent an estimated 15.3% of Malaysia’s total workforce, many of whom are unbanked. The Ria Wallet addresses the challenges faced by both workers and employers in the country's cash-centric payment landscape.

Ria’s presence in Malaysia since 2001 has positioned Ria as one of the leading players in the money transfer industry. Leveraging its strong physical network of 624,000 locations worldwide and its presence in nearly 200 countries and territories, Ria aims to provide a diverse and seamless service experience to all customers.

Espen Kristensen, Ria Money Transfer’s Managing Director Asia Pacific, expressed his excitement for the expansion of Ria's service portfolio in Malaysia. He emphasized, “We understand the challenges employers in Malaysia face when it comes to managing wages for their workers. Through the Ria Wallet, companies will be able to benefit from a digital solution that improves transparency and compliance across their operations”.

In collaboration with Mastercard, The Ria Prepaid Card Program underscores the company’s commitment to driving positive social impact through the financial empowerment of different communities worldwide. 

About Ria Money Transfer

Ria Money Transfer, a business segment of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), delivers innovative financial services including fast, secure, and affordable global money transfers. With the world’s largest cross border real-time money movement network, Ria moves money where it matters.  

Bridging the gap between digital and physical spaces, Ria’s omnichannel products and services provide unprecedented consumer choice, including real-time payments, mobile wallets, currency exchange, home delivery, and cardless ATM payouts. Ria’s global infrastructure, powered by the Dandelion real-time, cross-border payments network, facilitates financial access to customers, agents and partners alike. By creating new market opportunities and promoting economic growth around the world, Ria opens ways for a better everyday life.

Media Contact
Maria Adriana Colella
Global Comms & PR Manager – Ria Money Transfer
comms@riamoneytransfer.com





Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
