  • Monday, June 16, 2025
Monday, 16 June 2025, 00:00 HKT/SGT
Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
Future of Uncrewed Airpower on Display at Paris Air Show
GA-ASI Features Full-Size Model of New YFQ-42A CCA for Affordable Mass and Air Dominance

PARIS, FRANCE, June 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) returns to Paris in 2025 with a variety of new products and concepts highlighting the future of uncrewed airpower at its stand in Hall 3, B-176, beginning June 16. The centerpiece of the exhibit is a full-scale model of GA-ASI's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), dubbed YFQ-42A by the U.S. Air Force, in its first international showing.

"We're excited to show off the design of our new YFQ-42A CCA at the largest aviation event of the year," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "We know the world is paying attention to our CCA development. Ground tests are underway, and we look forward to first flight in the coming weeks, as we once again rewrite the rules of airpower."

The CCA is one of the many products and capabilities showcased by GA-ASI in Paris. Other products the company will highlight include its growing line of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including the MQ-9B SkyGuardian® and SeaGuardian®, and the ability to configure the MQ-9B platform with short takeoff and landing (STOL), as well as the development of an Airborne Early Warning (AEW) capability for MQ-9B.

The stand will also feature a demonstration of its new release of TacSit-C2®, GA-ASI's tactical situational awareness software for payload Command and Control (C2) that enables operators to plan and execute missions as part of GA's Quadratix software enterprise.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 8 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle® 25M, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact Information
GA-ASI Media Relations
asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com
(858) 524-8101

