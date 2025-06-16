Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, June 16, 2025
Monday, 16 June 2025, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
GA-ASI Adds Saab Airborne Early Warning Capability to MQ-9B
New Capability Will Transform Airborne Early Warning Access and Affordability for MQ-9B Customers

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) is partnering with Saab to develop Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) capability for its line of MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft, which includes the SkyGuardian® and SeaGuardian® models, the United Kingdom's Protector, and the new MQ-9B STOL (Short Takeoff and Landing) model currently in development. GA-ASI plans to fly AEW on MQ-9B in 2026.

"High and low-tech air threats both pose major challenges to global air forces," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "We're developing an affordable AEW solution in cooperation with Saab, the leading provider of AEW&C systems, that will transform our customers' operations against both sophisticated cruise missiles and simple but dangerous drone swarms. We're also making AEW capability possible in areas it doesn't exist today, such as from some navy warships at sea."

GA-ASI will pair Saab's AEW sensors with the world's longest-range, highest-endurance unmanned aircraft system (UAS), the MQ-9B. At sea or over land, the AEW mission package on MQ-9B will put air dominance within reach at a lower cost than legacy platforms.

The MQ-9B AEW solution will offer critical aloft sensing to defend against tactical air, guided missiles, drones, and other threats at a fraction of the cost of manned platforms. Operational availability for medium-altitude long-endurance UAS is the highest of any military aircraft, and as an unmanned platform, its aircrew are not put into harm's way. AEW for MQ-9B will augment existing AEW fleets by extending their effective ranges. It also gives air forces that need AEW, but lack legacy platforms, a powerful and affordable means to counter threats.

GA-ASI and Saab's AEW offering will span a wide range of applications, including early detection and warning; long-range detection and tracking; simultaneous target tracking and flexible combat system integration, all over line-of-sight and SATCOM connectivity.

MQ-9B is the world's most advanced medium-altitude, long-endurance UAS. GA-ASI has MQ-9B orders from the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Poland, Japan, Taiwan, India, and the U.S. Air Force in support of the Special Operations Command. MQ-9B has also supported various U.S. Navy exercises, including Northern Edge, Integrated Battle Problem, RIMPAC, and Group Sail.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 8 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle® 25M, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact Information
GA-ASI Media Relations
asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com
(858) 524-8101.

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
Sectors: Aerospace & Defence
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
June 16, 2025 12:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Announces New PELE Small UAS for International Customers
June 16, 2025 00:00 HKT/SGT
Future of Uncrewed Airpower on Display at Paris Air Show
June 10, 2025 06:00 HKT/SGT
UK MOD Signs Protector Support Contract with GA-ASI
May 9, 2025 00:00 HKT/SGT
UK Certifies Protector As First of Its Kind Remotely Piloted Aircraft
Apr 17, 2025 01:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Announces Technology Investments From Blue Magic Netherlands
Apr 8, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Inks Collaboration Deal With South Korea's Hanwha
Feb 26, 2025 07:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Advances Sub-Hunting With Test of New Air-Dropped Sensors
Feb 19, 2025 15:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI and CAE Sign Long-Term Agreement to Develop the Next Generation MQ-9B SkyGuardian(R) Mission Trainer
Dec 4, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Japan Maritime Defense Force Selects SeaGuardians From GA-ASI
Dec 3, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
15 Companies Pitch Their Capabilities at GA-ASI's Blue Magic Netherlands
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       