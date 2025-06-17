Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 01:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa Thailand)
'Talon Academy' Triumphs as RoV Championship After Intense Battle Against 'Dream' at the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT Grand Final
A Historic Esports Stage Inspiring the Next Generation of Thai Esports

BANGKOK, June 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Talon Academy delivered an outstanding performance to claim the winner of RoV, emerging victorious in a historic match at the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT (Grand Final Tournament). The event was filled with excitement and enthusiasm from gamers and esports fans from across the country at BEAT Active BITEC BURI.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, President/CEO of Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), stated that the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT, one of the key initiatives under the depa ESPORTS Project, has now reached its Grand Final. Throughout the project, more than 6,500 young participants joined various competitions, including sub-events such as depa ESPORTS IN SCHOOL and depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT which included the Daily Tournament, Influencer Tournament, and Regional Tournament -well surpassing the initial goal of 5,000 participants. depa recognizes the dedication, talent, and potential of all competitors, including their gaming skills, creativity, strategic thinking, teamwork, and sportsmanship. These qualities demonstrate that esports is more than just playing games. It’s a valuable opportunity for learning, development, and growth, both on an individual level and as part of a team.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Nuttapon further stated that the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT is not merely a stage to crown esports champions, but also a crucial opportunity for Thai youth to showcase their potential, determination, and ambition to pursue careers as professional esports athletes or in other roles within the industry. At the same time, the tournament serves as a source of inspiration for young people with dreams of entering the esports world. It also plays a key role in driving the sustainable growth of Thailand’s esports ecosystem and acts as a small yet significant gear in advancing the country’s digital economy toward true international competitiveness.

The highlight of the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT (Grand Final Tournament) was the intense competition in the popular game Arena of Valor (RoV), featuring 16 up-and-coming esports teams representing eight regions across the country, selected from the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT (Regional Tournament) stage. For the Grand Final, depa and its network of partners transformed the venue into a spectacular esports arena, allowing everyone to experience the thrill and excitement of a competitive atmosphere that closely mirrors international standards. The excitement peaked during the final match, which was broadcasted with live commentary by two of Thailand’s top shoutcasters, BrightO and SunWaltz.

Throughout the competition, each team showcased their capabilities in precise game control, strategic planning, quick decision-making, and effective teamwork under pressure. The team that demonstrated outstanding technical skills and professionalism, rising above the rest, was awarded the championship title of the 2025 depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT. depa sincerely hopes that today’s tournament will serve as a powerful source of inspiration, igniting the dreams of a new generation of youth who are passionate about esports.

The winners of the RoV competition at the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT (Grand Final Tournament) are as follows:

  • The Winner: Talon Academy – awarded 300,000 THB, a championship trophy, and special prizes from Intel
  • 1st Runner-up: Dream – awarded 150,000 THB, a trophy of honor, and special prizes from COM7
  • 2nd Runner-up: Hater x Doo White – awarded 50,000 THB, a trophy of honor, and special prizes from COM7
  • 3rd Runner-up: Introvert – awarded 20,000 THB and special prizes from COM7
  • 5th –8th Place: each team received 10,000 THB
  • 9th –15th Place: each team received 5,000 THB

“The concept behind organizing the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT began in 2018, driven by depa’s commitment to challenging negative perceptions surrounding gaming and esports. We firmly believe that ‘kids who play games are not bad kids. With the right support and guidance, they can become world-class athletes or pursue other professional paths in the esports industry, building careers, generating income, and gaining societal recognition. Therefore, the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT is not just a platform to showcase the potential of youth, but a key mechanism for developing the industry, creating opportunities, and reshaping society’s views on esports. It also aims to raise awareness and promote positive attitudes toward esports-related careers, while enhancing the capabilities of Thailand’s esports industry to reach international standards,” said the President and CEO of depa.

The implementation of the depa ESPORTS project has been made possible through strong collaboration with Garena Online (Thailand) Co., Ltd., along with various partner organizations that have helped drive the project’s activities toward success. Those interested can view the list of winning teams from the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT (Grand Final Tournament) and stay updated on news and upcoming activities from the depa ESPORTS project by visiting www.depa.or.th , LINE OA: depaThailand, and the Facebook Page: depa Thailand.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa Thailand)
Sectors: eSports, Gaming, Daily News, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
'Talon Academy' Triumphs as RoV Championship After Intense Battle Against 'Dream' at the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT Grand Final   
June 18, 2025 01:00 HKT/SGT
ICDM: Boards Must Be Held to the Highest Standards of Rigour and Accountability, with Expectations to 'Be More' Visionary, Resilient and Engaged   
June 18, 2025 00:30 HKT/SGT
CITIC Telecom CPC Clinches Silver Medal at the 50th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva  
June 17, 2025 22:54 HKT/SGT
Hola Prime Enhances Trader Edge with Powerful FX Replay Backtesting Tool  
June 17, 2025 22:00 HKT/SGT
Transoft Solutions Acquires CGS Labs  
June 17, 2025 20:36 HKT/SGT
How Containers Supercharge AI Development Projects  
June 17, 2025 20:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates 135 Years at Pitti Uomo 108 with the Spring-Summer 2026 Collection and a Spectacular Anniversary Event at Santa Maria Novella in Florence  
June 17, 2025 20:00 HKT/SGT
CaoCao Proposed Listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange  
June 17, 2025 18:22 HKT/SGT
Tianci International: Empowering global logistics and shipping, facilitating efficient supply chain circulation  
June 17, 2025 18:00 HKT/SGT
Honda Celebrates 60th Anniversary of First F1 Victory with Special Events Program  
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 4:45:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
45th Global Edition of World AI Show
8  -  9   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
The World Quantum Summit 2025
23  -  24   July
Singpore
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
AI Agents Summit
18  -  19   September
Online
CFO & Finance Leaders Show
22  -  23   September
Dubai, UAE
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       