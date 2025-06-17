Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Tianci International
Tianci International: Empowering global logistics and shipping, facilitating efficient supply chain circulation

HONG KONG, June 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianci International: Empowering Global Logistics and Supply Chain Efficiency. In the era of global trade, Tianci International has been steadily advancing in the shipping logistics industry, achieving remarkable growth and success by leveraging the comprehensive solutions provided by its subsidiary Roshing. These solutions include container transportation and bulk cargo services tailored to meet customer needs in Southeast Asia (Japan, South Korea, Vietnam). 

For container transportation, Roshing optimizes cargo hold allocation and designs efficient routes based on product characteristics, time constraints, and cost considerations. This ensures safe, timely delivery while balancing costs and efficiency.

In bulk cargo transportation, Roshing provides specialized services for commodities like ores, coal, and grains. From port reservations to ship leasing, Roshing offers one-stop solutions that reduce costs and improve reliability through market analysis and efficient vessel scheduling.

Brand Name : Tianci International
Contact Person: Marketing Team
Email:ir@rqscapital.com 
Website: tianci-ciit.com 




Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Marine & Offshore, Oil & Gas
