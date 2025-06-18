

FLORENCE, ITALY & WEST PALM BEACH, FL, June 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), returns to Florence for Pitti Uomo 108 with the launch of its Spring-Summer 2026 Collection which includes classic, sport-inspired apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories, and a once-in-a-lifetime 135th Anniversary Celebration. This summer, U.S. Polo Assn.'s exhibit at Pitti Uomo is taking place from June 17 to 20, at Booth 32 Cavaniglia with very special guests, sporty models, and an immersive presentation of the brand and its collection. The high-energy theme of the show, "PITTI BIKES" will transform the legendary Fortezza da Basso into a buzzing circuit of fashion and lifestyle, creating the perfect stage for U.S. Polo Assn., a brand rooted in sport, authenticity, and timeless American style. U.S. Polo Assn. X Pitti Uomo 108 The Exhibit: An Immersive Experience Pitti Uomo 108 also marks a key moment for U.S. Polo Assn., the celebration of 135 years of sport inspiration and a milestone that pays tribute to tradition, sport, and the unique spirit of polo for those "Born to Play." Throughout the most important menswear trade show in the world, U.S. Polo Assn. will unveil a reimagined exhibition space, designed to offer an immersive experience that narrates the brand's authenticity and heritage through a visual experience created to celebrate 135 years. To celebrate the anniversary, the booth will host a presentation and media moment on Wednesday, June 18, with J. Michael Prince, CEO of U.S. Polo Assn. (USPA Global), and Lorenzo Nencini, CEO of INCOM S.p.A and member of the Pitti Immagine Board. Alongside Prince and Nencini, U.S. Polo Assn. Italian licensees Augusto Bonetto, representing Bonis, Andrea Zini, representing EastLab, and Franco Zuccon, representing EuroTrade, will proudly show their respective products and speak with partners, vendors, and other brand representatives. An Unforgettable Night: "Play for the Moment, Live for the Legacy" On the evening of June 18, U.S. Polo Assn. will host its invitation-only 135th Anniversary Celebration in the stunning Chiostro Grande at the historic Complesso di Santa Maria Novella. Guests from around the world will gather for this exclusive event to toast to the past, present, and future of a brand born from the sport of polo that dates back to 1890. Hosted by renowned Italian actor and author Roberto Ciufoli, the evening begins with an invitation-only dinner, followed by a live performance from Italian music star Clara, concluding with an electric DJ set by the legendary Benny Benassi. Guests will also experience an immersive art performance curated by visionary artists Luca Agnani and Pietro Terzini, making this celebration a multi-sensory tribute to U.S. Polo Assn. that honors the brand's legacy, while looking confidently toward the future. The wines provided for the evening will be Marchesi Frescobaldi, a world-renowned company that embodies the very essence of Tuscany and its extraordinary aptitude for viticulture. "I am thrilled to return to Florence, a city synonymous with art, craftsmanship, and timeless style, to represent U.S. Polo Assn. alongside our European partners at Pitti Uomo 108-the most iconic menswear trade show in the world," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar global U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "This year, our presence in Florence takes on even greater significance as we celebrate the 135th Anniversary of U.S. Polo Assn. with a dynamic exhibition and an unforgettable party, featuring some of Italy's most exciting names in music and art at such an iconic location." "It's an extraordinary moment for our global brand to honor our sport-inspired heritage while celebrating U.S. Polo Assn.'s future-focused momentum on one of fashion's most influential stages," Prince added. A Full Lifestyle Collection for Spring/Summer 2026 Presented by southwestern and central Europe licensee Incom, the U.S. Polo Assn. Spring-Summer 2026 ApparelCollection brings forward a contemporary heritage-inspired lifestyle wardrobe for men and women. Built around core capsules, the apparel collection blends quality materials, modern silhouettes, and vibrant seasonal palettes. "To present the Spring-Summer 2026 Collection of U.S. Polo Assn. here in Florence - my city, and the beating heart of fashion - is an emotion beyond words," said Lorenzo Nencini, President of Incom S.p.A. "As a proud member of the Pitti Immagine Board and the exclusive apparel partner for this incredible global brand, I am proud to contribute to the 135th Anniversary of U.S. Polo Assn. and its celebration on such a grand and meaningful stage." "Incom brings not only product, but passion, to the Fortezza da Basso. And we do so with Italian hands and global vision. This moment is a tribute to everything U.S. Polo Assn. has built - and to all that is to come," he added. Apparel Collection The new Men's and Women's Apparel Collection for the season is built around distinct capsules that reflect U.S. Polo Assn.'s core values of authenticity, functionality, and timeless style. Heritage : A spirited tribute to the sport of polo, featuring bold stripes, signature prints, crochet accents, beading, and hand-embroidered logos in vibrant summer tones.

: A spirited tribute to the sport of polo, featuring bold stripes, signature prints, crochet accents, beading, and hand-embroidered logos in vibrant summer tones. Premium : Sophisticated staples in linen, Supima cotton, and hemp jersey, finished with natural dyes for a refined summer look.

: Sophisticated staples in linen, Supima cotton, and hemp jersey, finished with natural dyes for a refined summer look. Tailored : Soft silhouettes in cotton-linen blends and elegant neutrals. Modern suiting, lightweight knits, and fresh shirting define a new relaxed elegance.

: Soft silhouettes in cotton-linen blends and elegant neutrals. Modern suiting, lightweight knits, and fresh shirting define a new relaxed elegance. Seasonal Palette: Think classic red, white, and blue washed denim tones, elevated with pops of citrus, coral, sky blue, and lime - bringing Americana into a new era. Handbag Collection Eastlab's Spring-Summer 2026 Bag Collection blends sport-inspired utility with summer-ready charm for both women and men. Women's Line : From sleek, ultra-light nylon styles to 2-in-1 convertible bags and equestrian inspired saddle shapes, the collection offers options for both everyday function and refined occasion wear. Standouts include the satin Ceremonial line and embroidered Beach styles in terry cloth and mesh.

: From sleek, ultra-light nylon styles to 2-in-1 convertible bags and equestrian inspired saddle shapes, the collection offers options for both everyday function and refined occasion wear. Standouts include the satin and embroidered in terry cloth and mesh. Men's Line : Launching the Tennis Backpack , a stylish, water-resistant design with functional pockets for life on the move. Other new entries include elevated business and casual bags, with a focus on versatility and detail.

: Launching the , a stylish, water-resistant design with functional pockets for life on the move. Other new entries include elevated business and casual bags, with a focus on versatility and detail. Eco Focus: Special-Edition bags celebrating 135 years are available in red, white, and blue, with eco-conscious details like water bottle pockets. Footwear Collection Bonis redefines sporty chic with a Footwear Collection that fuses classic American heritage with today's most-wanted streetwear looks. For Her : Ibiza and Samoa espadrilles return with updated rhinestones and bold embroidery, while Jada and Milly sandals steal the show with clean lines and modern platforms.

: return with updated rhinestones and bold embroidery, while steal the show with clean lines and modern platforms. For Him : Classic slip-ons are paired with new lace-up versions, and fresh silhouettes like the Swift running shoe and Seneka sneaker bring a vibrant, youthful edge.

: Classic slip-ons are paired with new lace-up versions, and fresh silhouettes like the and bring a vibrant, youthful edge. Trends: From retro runners to urban sandals, the lineup embraces summer versatility without sacrificing comfort or performance. Watch & Jewelry Collection EuroTrade debuts a refined Watch and Jewelry Collection that captures the essence of summer sophistication with standout style and playful color. Watches : Premium materials like satin and soft leather meet eye-catching details, including colorful dials in the Jayden Line and luxurious straps in the Vivian Collection .

: Premium materials like satin and soft leather meet eye-catching details, including colorful dials in the and luxurious straps in the . Jewelry : A bold and expressive assortment featuring metallic finishes and joyful tones. From the cool blues of Maisie to the vibrant hues of Naomi , each piece is designed to elevate daily style.

: A bold and expressive assortment featuring metallic finishes and joyful tones. From the cool blues of to the vibrant hues of , each piece is designed to elevate daily style. In-Store Experience: EuroTrade also launches the USPA Watch Collection Case - a secure, anti-theft display now available in U.S. Polo Assn. stores, giving customers a tactile, inviting shopping experience. U.S. Polo Assn.'s presence at Pitti Uomo 108 is more than just a showcase - it's a milestone. With a bold, modern collection and a spectacular celebration in Florence, the brand continues to honor its roots in the sport of polo while riding confidently into the future of fashion. About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. About Incom S.p.A Incom S.p.A, founded in Montecatini Terme (PT) in 1951, manages, as a licensee, the apparel for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand in Western Europe, which produces and distributes iconic clothing brands all over the world. In addition, Incom is one of the main suppliers of military and paramilitary clothing in the Italian State both for uniforms and for technical clothing. Since January 2008, it has been producing and distributing men's, women's, and children's clothing in Western Europe under the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, with record sales results and growth. For further information visit www.incomitaly.com. About Bonis S.P.A. Bonis is the exclusive footwear licensee for U.S. Polo Assn. in Western Europe. Founded in 1970, Bonis is a leading company in the footwear business and is a partner selected by some of the most influential international brands. Located in the heart of the Asolo and Montebelluna footwear district, the home of the most important sport system brands. Bonis works with private labels, contracting, and licensing. Visit www.bonis-spa.com About Eastlab S.r.l. Eastlab S.r.l. is the exclusive licensee for U.S. Polo Assn. bags and accessories in Europe. Founded in 2015, Eastlab S.r.l. is now one of the leading Italian companies in the production and distribution of bags, accessories, and luggage. Its targeted response to market needs and passion for its work have quickly earned Eastlab strong credibility in the industry and the trust of major international partners. Visit www.eastlab.it About EuroTrade s.r.l. EuroTrade is U.S. Polo Assn.'s licensee in Western Europe for watches and accessories. Headquartered in Italy, EuroTrade was founded in 1987 and specializes in the creation and distribution of high-quality watches and accessories characterized by original design and innovative technology. EuroTrade offers the market an original and trendy accessory to wear on any occasion. Visit www.incomitaly.com/en/euro-trade-s-r-l/ Contact Information

