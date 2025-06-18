Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 19, 2025
Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Data Turing, Inc.
Data Turing Launches to Automate Brand Reputation Using Verifiable Truth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Data Turing, a new technology venture, launched today with a first-of-its-kind platform that automatically builds authoritative brand narratives from verifiable data. The company's pioneering service automates the creation of websites, articles, and white papers directly from authenticated sources, empowering executives, brands, and public figures to establish and control their digital identity with provable accuracy.

In an era where digital misinformation is rampant, establishing authentic and trustworthy narratives has become a critical challenge for enterprises and public figures. Data Turing directly confronts this problem with a platform designed to ensure that all generated content is rooted in and cited by verifiable facts and real quotes. This creates a powerful tool for executive branding, corporate communications, and reputation management.

"The foundation of trust is truth. In the digital world, truth is easily manipulated, and narratives are often built on sand," said Alex Chen, CEO and founder of Data Turing. "We created Data Turing to change that. Our platform provides a foundation of stone, using verifiable data to construct authentic narratives. We are giving control back to leaders and organizations, allowing them to build their digital legacy on a bedrock of provable fact, not fleeting fiction."

Key Services of the Data Turing Platform:

  • Verifiable Narrative Generation: Ingests authenticated documents, interviews, and data to construct compelling and accurate brand stories with cited sources.
  • Automated Digital Assets: Generates a full suite of digital assets, including microsites, biographies, and articles, with every claim automatically linked to its source.
  • Executive & Brand Legacy Building: Provides a strategic tool for public figures and brands to proactively define their legacy, ensuring it is preserved accurately for the future.
  • Secure & Immutable Data Vault: Utilizes a cryptographically secured infrastructure to ensure the integrity of all source data.
  • Transparent Reputation Management: Equips communications teams with a system to manage brand reputation using content that is inherently trustworthy and transparent.

Data Turing is already working with a select group of enterprise clients and public figures, who are using the platform to streamline content production for their owned media channels and enhance brand trust through radical transparency. A client digital legacy project powered by the Data Turing platform can be seen at https://jaredisaacmanquotes.com.

About Data Turing

Data Turing is a San Francisco-based technology company with a mission to preserve truth in the digital age. The company's platform enables enterprises, executives, and public figures to generate authoritative brand narratives from verifiable data, fighting misinformation and building lasting digital legacies.

Media Contact
Brand: Data Turing, Inc.
Contact: Jessica Miller, Director of Communications
Email: media@dataturing.com
Website: https://dataturing.com




Topic: Press release summary
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

