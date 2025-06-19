

Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - June 18, 2025) - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (FSE: E060) (the "Company" or "Euro Manganese") announced today that it has entered into an offtake term sheet dated June 18 (the "Term Sheet") with Integrals Power Limited ("IPL"), for the sale of high-purity manganese sulphate from the Company's Chvaletice Manganese Project ("Chvaletice" or the "Project") in the Czech Republic. Highlights UK-based Integrals Power Limited is a next-generation battery nano-materials company that has developed an innovative and proprietary process for producing high-performance, cost effective and scalable battery cathode materials such as Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") and Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate ("LMFP") for lithium-based batteries. Euro Manganese and IPL will partner to support the use of the Company's battery-grade High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate ("HPMSM") in IPL's LMFP cathode material for use in batteries for electric vehicles, grid-scale storage, defence and other applications. Initial program of test work to determine the compatibility of the Company's HPMSM with IPL's production process and the performance of the resulting LMFP cathode material will commence in the third quarter of 2025. Successful completion of this work will pre-qualify Euro Manganese's HPMSM as a feedstock for IPL's LMFP cathode and the supply chain served by this new technology, and potentially lead to further collaboration. Pursuant to the Term Sheet, deliveries are to commence from first commercial production for an initial term of seven years, with the option to renew for additional successive four-year periods. The commencement of the initial term shall be subject to successful qualification by IPL of the Company's high-purity manganese product from the Chvaletice Demonstration Plant. Pricing will be subject to market indicators, with mechanisms for increase/decrease tied to certain benchmarks. The Term Sheet for the future supply of Euro Manganese's HPMSM to IPL and any licensee of their technology is non-binding and includes terms associated with cost sharing of initial test work. Martina Blahova, CEO of Euro Manganese, commented: "We are excited to partner with Integrals Power to advance new battery technologies. IPL's innovative cathode materials are at the forefront of the global transition towards safer, more sustainable, and cost-effective battery solutions and are designed to support a wide range of applications. We look forward to supplying fully traceable, responsibly produced products that enhance energy efficiency and drive emissions reduction." Behnam Hormozi , CEO of Integrals Power, commented: "Our collaboration with Euro Manganese is a major step forward in securing a reliable, traceable, and local supply of high-purity manganese - a key ingredient in our L(M)FP cathode materials. This partnership enhances Integrals Power's ability to scale cathode production sustainably while supporting the growing demand for high-performance battery technologies across UK & Europe. It aligns perfectly with our mission to build a resilient, transparent supply chain that underpins the energy transition." About Euro Manganese Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec. The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy. Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX-V and the ASX. About Integrals Power Integrals Power is a next-generation battery technology company committed to accelerated research, development and commercialisation of state-of-the-art battery. IPL's latest battery material development results empower economical cells with higher performance compared to conventional alternatives. Integrals' innovations are designed to support a wide range of applications, from electric vehicles (EVs) and grid-scale storage, to defence, motorsports, maritime, and portable power systems, with an emphasis on localised supply chains, high performance, and regulatory compliance. For more information visit: integralspower.co.uk Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, its Chvaletice Project, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Such forward-looking information or statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intentions regarding the development of the Chvaletice Project, the ability of any collaboration between Euro Manganese and IPL to strengthen the LMFP battery supply chain, timelines for testwork, ability to pre-qualify Euro Manganese's HPMSM as a feedstock for IPL's LMFP cathode and the supply chain and potentially lead to further collaboration with IPL, ability of Euro Manganese to enter into an offtake agreement with IPL, and ability to supply fully traceable, responsibly produced products that enhance energy efficiency and drive emissions reduction. All forward-looking statements are made based on the Company's current beliefs including various assumptions made by the Company including that the Chvaletice Project will be developed and operate in accordance with current plans, that the Company will be able to raise the financing that it requires, and that it will meet conditions of its secured credit facility. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to maintaining necessary licenses or permits; risks related to acquisition of surface rights; securing sufficient offtake agreements; the availability of acceptable financing; the potential for unknown or unexpected events to cause contractual conditions to not be satisfied; developments in EV (Electric Vehicles) battery markets and chemistries; and risks related to fluctuations in currency exchange rates, changes in laws or regulations; and regulation by various governmental agencies. For a further discussion of risks relevant to the Company, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended September 30, 2024, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256078





