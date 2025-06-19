Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, June 21, 2025
Friday, 20 June 2025, 19:40 HKT/SGT
Source: BW Velora
BW Digital and BW ESS launch BW Velora to drive greater digital sustainability

- New digital infrastructure project development company
- Developing more sustainable environments for next-gen data centers / digital infrastructure
- Focus on Nordic region and Canada

OSLO, Norway, June 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - BW Digital and BW ESS, international owner-operators of digital infrastructure and energy storage systems, today announced the launch of BW Velora. 

BW Velora Management and Board

The new venture will focus on developing and commercializing high-value sites for next-generation digital infrastructure and data centers in the Nordic region and Canada.

In an era where data is a strategic asset, building secure, sovereign digital infrastructure is critical to reducing dependency on foreign jurisdictions and safeguarding sensitive data.

Building data centers requires significant investment in critical infrastructure, which also enables the growth of other related industries.

BW Velora will leverage the digital infrastructure expertise of BW Digital and BW ESS’ extensive experience developing energy infrastructure in Europe to position itself at the intersection of digital infrastructure development, access to renewable energy and engagement with local communities.

BW Velora will create a sustainable environment for the construction of new data centers - from early-stage development to ready-to-build projects, including land and utilities, regulatory approvals, design and execution services – enabling customers to unlock synergies across the value chain and significantly reduce time-to-market.

BW Velora aims to drive regional industrial growth, promote innovation and accelerate sustainable development. The data centers will anchor industries such as AI, renewable energy, carbon capture and advanced digital services.

It was co-founded by industry experts Paal Skoe, Nils Kristian Liveng-Ness and Christian Ekeberg, whose combined experience positions the company uniquely in the fast-growing digital infrastructure market.

"BW Velora is strategically positioned to meet the rapidly growing demand for digital infrastructure," said Paal Skoe, Co-founder and CEO of BW Velora. "Our innovative approach significantly reduces risks, simplifies project execution and accelerates entry into high-performance data center markets, ultimately driving substantial economic growth and sustainability in local communities."

Erik Strømsø, CEO of BW ESS and BW Velora chairman commented: "The worlds of digital infrastructure and sustainable energy are increasingly intertwined. As digital power demand continues to grow, we believe it is essential to take a holistic approach to energy and digital infrastructure development.

“Our investment in BW Velora is an example of this and we believe the company is uniquely positioned to take a leading role in this space, while at the same time creating local economic growth and sustainability."

Ludovic Hutier, CEO of BW Digital and BW Velora director, added: “As AI continues to evolve, the convergence of data center growth and increasing power demand strongly supports BW Velora’s ambitions. Through BW Digital, we are excited to extend our investment opportunities into the Nordic region, building upon our existing digitalecosystem in Asia-Pacific and fostering meaningful synergies across industries and regions."

About BW Velora

BW Velora specializes in initiating, commercializing and financing high-value sites for digital infrastructure, specifically data center projects. The company addresses the complex challenges associated with digital infrastructure development, providing comprehensive solutions from early-stage project planning through to execution and financing.Part of the BW Group ecosystem, BW Velora leverages a global industry network, including decades of experience in digital infrastructure and energy infrastructure investment, delivery and operation. To find out more, visit: https://bw-velora.com/

About BW ESS

BW ESS is a global energy storage owner-operator, moving with speed to develop and build market-leading energy storage projects across multiple countries.

Typically working with local development partners, the business is active in the UK, Australia, Italy, Germany, and Sweden. It has more than 500MWh of operating BESS projects, with over 2.5GWh under construction and a development pipeline of about 7GW.

BW ESS has a strategy to hold assets for the long-term, taking a hands-on approach to unlock value throughout the energy storage asset lifecycle.

Part of BW Group, BW ESS can leverage a global industry network, as well as decades of experience in energy infrastructure investment, delivery, and operation. To find out more, visit: https://bw-ess.com/

About BW Digital

Privately-owned and carrier-neutral, BW Digital develops, builds and operates digital infrastructure. Our vision is to create a sustainable digital ecosystem for cloud and AI workloads by combining data centre and connectivity assets.

BW Digital is the owner-operator of Hawaiki - a 15,000km submarine cable system connecting Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa, Hawaii and the US west coast since 2018 - and is currently building its first digital campus spanning Singapore and Indonesia. The campus includes a 120MW data centre (NDP1) in Batam, a subsea cable linking Singapore and Batam (NCC) and a terrestrial fibre network within Nongsa Digital Park (Citra Connect).

Part of BW Group, BW Digital can leverage a global industry network, as well as decades of experience in energy infrastructure investment, delivery, and operation. To find out more, visit https://www.bw-digital.com/

Media Contact

BW Velora
Nils Kristian Liveng-Ness
+47 413 14 003
nk@bw-velora.com

BW ESS
Tamarindo Communications
bwess@tamarindo.global

BW Digital
Wani Diwarkar - Brand Comms Bureau
wani.diwarkar@bcbureau.com.au 






Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Alternative Energy, Digitalization
