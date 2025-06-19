Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Ditchit Detonates Iconic Twitter Bird to Symbolize Launch of Local Marketplace

DOVER, DE, June 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - In a fiery spectacle worthy of Silicon Valley lore, Ditchit - a rising star in the online marketplace space and rival to OfferUp - has made headlines by purchasing and then blowing up the original 560-pound Twitter bird sign once perched atop the company's San Francisco headquarters.

The marketing stunt, filmed in the Nevada desert with a 15-person production crew, four Tesla Cybertrucks, and a Hollywood pyrotechnics expert, marked a symbolic farewell to legacy tech monopolies and a bold introduction to Ditchit's mission: to build a local marketplace that puts people before profits.

"Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X to support free expression. At Ditchit, we're doing the same for local marketplaces," said Ditchit spokesman James Deluca. "Today's platforms are filled with ads, fees, and algorithms that prioritize businesses over people. Ditchit is different-free to use, ad-free, and designed to support real communities and real sellers."

The 12-foot-tall Twitter logo, affectionately known as "Larry," was purchased at auction for $34,000 earlier this year. While the initial acquisition was driven by nostalgia, the company ultimately decided to transform the artifact into a symbol of disruption.

The resulting video, now live on YouTube, shows the massive sign's explosive end outside of Las Vegas, capturing a cinematic moment that's already garnering viral attention.

But "Larry's" story doesn't end in smoke. Fragments of the sign have been salvaged and will be sold on the Ditchit app in a sealed-bid auction starting today. 100% of proceeds will go to the Center for American Entrepreneurship, a nonprofit that champions startup innovation and supports the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"Many entrepreneurs get their start on local marketplace apps," Deluca added. "We're here to support that journey-not just through our platform, but through action."

With the stunt, Ditchit isn't just selling a piece of tech history. It's signaling a new era for digital marketplaces - one powered by transparency, accessibility, and the belief that local economies deserve better.

About Ditchit

Ditchit is a community-first local marketplace built for everyday buyers and sellers. Unlike traditional platforms, Ditchit is ad-free, fee-free, and designed to keep transactions simple and fair. Founded in 2024, the Ditchit app is available for iOS and Android.

Media Contact:
James DelucaPR Manager, Ditchit
james.deluca@ditchit.com

SOURCE: Ditchit




