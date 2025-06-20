Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, June 23, 2025
Monday, 23 June 2025, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: YCP
YCP Releases New White Paper on the Shift to Affiliate Marketing in Southeast Asia

MANILA, June 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - YCP, an Asia-focused consulting firm, has released a new white paper titled "Changing Media Landscape: The Shift from Paid Social to Affiliate Marketing in Southeast Asia." Developed by YCP's affiliate marketing experts, this 2025 guide highlights how regional brands are rethinking their digital strategies—moving away from expensive, underperforming social media ads and embracing affiliate marketing for sustainable, performance-driven growth.

As digital advertising costs continue to climb, brands are under growing pressure to deliver results. In Southeast Asia, affiliate marketing growth is accelerating, as paid social costs have risen by approximately 20% year-on-year, while click-through rates remain below 0.5%. In contrast, over 80% of marketers now include affiliate strategies in their mix, citing transparency and improved ROI.

"As brands in Southeast Asia seek more accountable, ROI-driven marketing strategies, affiliate marketing is quickly emerging as a top choice," said Eucel Maximo, Director at YCP and author of the report. "This white paper reflects our commitment to helping clients cut through the noise of paid media and build scalable, partner-led ecosystems that drive measurable results."

The report includes case studies that highlight success in affiliate marketing through trusted influencer and partner collaboration. It also provides a comprehensive affiliate marketing framework that helps marketers transition from traditional models to a future-ready strategy. Topics covered include:

  • Budget audit and reallocation: Identify and shift spend from underperforming channels
  • Partner selection strategies: Targeting the right influencers and creators for brands
  • Tracking and attribution best practices: Avoiding common pitfalls that distort data
  • Optimization and scaling: Tactics to ensure long-term success

Whether you're exploring the advantage of affiliate marketing for the first time or refining an existing program, this white paper serves as an actionable resource.

The full white paper is now available for download here.

About YCP

Founded in 2011, YCP is an Asia-focused consulting firm with presence in over 20+ offices across the globe. We provide advisory services that enable both multinational and local companies to succeed in Asia Pacific and beyond.

YCP's capabilities span Management Services and Professional Solutions — including M&A, digital transformation, marketing, and supply chain optimization. Within our Professional Solutions arm, YCP Interactive Solutions delivers integrated services across marketing strategy, creative production, digital execution, and B2B sales enablement.

As part of this, we help clients unlock performance-driven growth through Affiliate Marketing in Southeast Asia, offering end-to-end solutions from partner strategy to campaign optimization.

Media Contact
Brand: YCP
Contact: Cristina Escaño, Public Relations Associate
Website: https://ycp.com




YCP Releases New White Paper on the Shift to Affiliate Marketing in Southeast Asia  
 News Alerts
