Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 08:23 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CT Event Asia
3rd ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit & Awards 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 3rd edition of the ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit & Awards (APIS25) concluded on a high note, affirming its role as the region’s most influential platform for procurement, supply chain, and sourcing professionals. Over two packed days, more than 250 delegates came together to explore transformative strategies, disruptive technologies, and leadership approaches shaping the next generation of procurement.

A Strategic Platform for Innovation and Insight

Under the theme “The Next Frontier in Procurement Excellence: Elevating Standards, Driving Results, Shaping the Future”, APIS25 featured a forward-looking agenda built around five strategic pillars: AI adoption, ESG integration, digital procurement, supply chain resilience, and talent development.

The summit hosted high-level keynotes, Oxford-style debates, real-world case studies, fireside chats, and panel discussions—offering attendees deep insights into the evolving role of procurement in driving organizational value and societal impact.

Session Highlights

  • AI in Procurement & Resilient Contracting

Norlela Tukiban (Telekom Malaysia) shared how AI-powered contract intelligence is redefining supplier risk, spend agility, and compliance.

  • Oxford Debate: Long-Term Value vs. Cost Savings

Moderated by Jan Piskadlo (Ben Line Group) and featuring Luke Kenny, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Gupta, and Alwaleed Alabdulwahed, this lively session dissected the trade-offs between short-term gains and long-term strategic value.

  • Oxford Debate Stage: Is Generative AI Truly Transforming Procurement?

An engaging session moderated by Zyad Khan (Dubai World Trade Centre) brought together top thinkers including Rym Khelil (SLB), Carl Kimball (Zycus), Jan Piskadlo (Ben Line Group), and Nisa Camalia (CBRE Asia Pacific) to evaluate the real-world potential of generative AI in procurement.

  • Supply Chain Evolution: Nearshoring & Resilience

A dynamic panel explored regional strategies to navigate disruption, enhance transparency, and foster local sourcing.

  • Digital Procurement Transformation

In partnership with Gold Sponsor Zycus, this session demonstrated how next-gen automation and predictive analytics are revolutionizing sourcing operations.

Celebrating Excellence: ASEAN Procurement Awards 2025

The highly anticipated ASEAN Procurement Awards recognized organizations and professionals driving impactful change across leadership, ESG, innovation, and transformation.

Award Winners:

  • EDOTCO Group – Leaders in Procurement Transformation for Resilient Supply Chains
  • BIOCON – Visionaries in Sustainable Supply Chain Excellence
  • Shell Malaysia – Future Leader of the Year & Supply Chain Initiative of the Year (Derrick Lopez)
  • PERKESO – Women in Procurement Award (Fadhilah Binti Hamil)
  • Tahakom – Procurement Innovation Award (Alwaleed Alabdulwahed)
  • Dubai World Trade Centre – Highly Recommended: Leaders in Procurement Transformation for Resilient Supply Chains

Award Spotlight

Jayaprakash Krishnan, Head of Group SCM Shared Services at EDOTCO Group, delivered a high-impact presentation showcasing how EDOTCO’s strategic transformation elevated procurement from a transactional role to a future-ready value driver.

A Heartfelt Thank You to Our Advisory Panel

The success of APIS25 was anchored by the guidance of our respected Advisory Board:

Dr. Christina SS Ooi, Luke Kenny, Jonathan Cheung, and Yang Chor Leong. Their behind-the-scenes leadership ensured the integrity, relevance, and rigor of the summit and awards.

Voices that Moved the Room

We thank our inspiring speakers including Tom Bollen, Dr. Christina SS Ooi, Rachael Bah, Jonathan Cheung, and Luke Kenny, whose insights and authenticity elevated conversations and ignited new thinking.

Lucky Draw & Community Moments

The summit closed with an energizing Lucky Draw hosted by Chairperson Tom Bollen, leaving attendees with unforgettable memories and generous giveaways.

Thank You to Our Sponsors, Exhibitors & Partners

A heartfelt thank you to the sponsors and partners who helped bring this vision to life:

  • Platinum Sponsor: GEP
  • Gold Sponsors: Zycus, iCertis, Bahwan CyberTek, Green Tape
  • Silver Sponsor: SPEED
  • Exhibitors: SAIBA International, Esker, Lapasar, Olive Technologies, JSOFT Solution

Your unwavering commitment to innovation and collaboration was key to APIS25’s impact and reach.

To our Supporting Associations and Media Partners, thank you for amplifying our mission, championing innovation, and connecting us to wider communities across the region. Your collaboration helped us reach new heights.

Together, we’ve sparked conversations, celebrated excellence, and shaped the future of procurement in ASEAN.

Looking Forward

APIS25 wasn’t just an event, it was a movement toward procurement excellence across ASEAN. As we continue to shape the future of procurement, we remain committed to collaboration, capability-building, and community impact.

See you at APIS26!

For more information, please contact:
Amina KanteSenior Marketing Manager
CT Event AsiaPhone: +601161888699
Email: aminak@cteventasia.com
Website: https://www.aseanprocurementsummit.com/request
Registration: www.aseanprocurementsummit.com/request 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: CT Event Asia
Sectors: Trade Shows, Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

CT Event Asia
Apr 14, 2025 23:19 HKT/SGT
3rd ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit & Awards 2025 - The Next Frontier in Procurement Excellence
Jan 24, 2025 19:38 HKT/SGT
2nd Annual Operational Excellence & Business Transformation Summit: Operational Excellence in The Age of Digital Transformation, Building A Sustainable and Collaborative Future in Asia
Jan 24, 2025 19:25 HKT/SGT
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2025: Unlocking the Future of Finance
Sept 24, 2024 13:02 HKT/SGT
The Clean Cities And Urban Development Forum 2024 - Driving Innovation For Sustainable Waste Management & Urban Development
Aug 6, 2024 11:07 HKT/SGT
Championing Tomorrow's Zero-Incident Strategy: Pioneering Safety, Sustainability, and Success in Workplace Health
June 5, 2024 15:31 HKT/SGT
3rd Clean Power & New Energy 2024; Take a Deep Dive into the Latest Transition of Renewable Energies
May 15, 2024 21:53 HKT/SGT
3rd Annual Clean Power & New Energy 2024
Oct 31, 2023 10:22 HKT/SGT
ASEAN Operational Excellence & Business Transformation Summit 2023
Aug 24, 2023 12:55 HKT/SGT
Asia HSE Summit 2023: Taking Health & Safety to The Next Level
Aug 2, 2023 14:25 HKT/SGT
ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit 2023
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       