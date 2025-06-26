

SHENZHEN, June 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The board of directors of China Medical System Holdings Limited (the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) announces the proposed secondary listing of the Company’s ordinary shares (“Shares”) on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST”) by way of introduction (the “Proposed Secondary Listing”). The Proposed Secondary Listing, if proceeded, will not involve issuance of new shares, and the Shares will continue to be primarily listed and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange thereafter. The Company has submitted, on a confidential basis, an application to the SGX-ST in relation to the Proposed Secondary Listing. As of the date of this announcement, the Company has not received the eligibility-to-list letter (“ETL”) from the SGX-ST in respect of the Proposed Secondary Listing. On June 24, 2025, the Company received the Notice of Overseas Issuance and Listing Filing from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the “CSRC”) in respect of the Proposed Secondary Listing. The Directors believe that upon completion of the proposed secondary listing on the SGX-ST, the Group will be able to attract funds focusing on Asia-Pacific investments and local capital in Southeast Asia, thereby optimizing the shareholder structure. At the same time, it will also have a more profound impact on the Group’s business development in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The Group has established Singapore as its regional headquarters for its Southeast Asia and Middle East business, and has set up companies in Singapore covering the entire pharmaceutical value chain of R&D, manufacturing, commercialization and investment, including CMS R&D as the international independent R&D company, PharmaGend as the pharmaceutical manufacturing CMO/CDMO company, Rxilient as the pharmaceutical development, registration and commercialization company, and Singapore Venture Capital as the industrial investment company. These companies work together to provide Southeast Asian patients with more high-quality and affordable treatment options, contribute to the development of the pharmaceutical industry chain in Southeast Asia, enhance the Group’s global reputation and market position, promote the implementation of the Group’s “Glocalization” strategy, and bring additional growth to the Group. The Company will make further announcements with respect to the Proposed Secondary Listing as and when necessary in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations. The Proposed Secondary Listing is subject to the SGX-ST granting an ETL and the fulfilment of any conditions set out in the ETL. As such, there is no assurance that the Proposed Secondary Listing will proceed to completion. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. About CMS CMS is a platform company linking pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization with strong product lifecycle management capability, dedicated to providing competitive products and services to meet unmet medical needs. CMS focuses on the global first-in-class (FIC) and best-in-class (BIC) innovative products, and efficiently promotes the clinical research, development and commercialization of innovative products, enabling the continuous transformation of scientific research into clinical practices to benefit patients. CMS deeply engages in several specialty therapeutic fields, and has developed proven commercialization capabilities, extensive networks and expert resources, resulting in leading academic and market positions for its major marketed products. CMS continues to promote the in-depth development of its advantageous specialty fields and expand business boundaries. While strengthening the competitiveness of the cardio-cerebrovascular/gastroenterology business, CMS independently operates its skin health and ophthalmology businesses, aiming to gain leading positions in specialty therapeutic fields, whilst enhancing the scale and efficiency. At the same time, CMS has expanded its business territory to the Southeast Asian market, striving to become a "bridgehead" for global pharmaceutical companies to enter the Southeast Asian market, further escorting the sustainable and healthy development of the Group. CMS Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements This press release is not intended to promote any products to you and is not for advertising purposes. This press release does not recommend any drugs, medical devices and/or indications. If you want to know more about the diagnosis and treatment of specific diseases, please follow the opinions or guidance of your doctor or other medical and health professionals. Any treatment-related decisions made by healthcare professionals should be based on the patient’s specific circumstances and in accordance with the drug package insert. This press release which has been prepared by CMS does not constitute any offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis for or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. This press release has been prepared by CMS based on information and data which it considers reliable, but CMS makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this press release. Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain statements regarding the Group’s market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. 