

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to form a strategic 50:50 joint venture with Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOTH) to develop and commercialize a potential treatment for obesity and metabolic disease based on technology Hoth has exclusively licensed from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) that was co-developed by the VA and Emory University. The novel therapeutic platform centers on glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF), a VA-invented biologic with demonstrated anti-obesity effects and metabolic regulation in preclinical models. The platform is protected under U.S. Patent No. 10,052,362 and targets multiple high-burden conditions, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), type 2 diabetes, and central obesity. “With obesity at epidemic levels and no curative therapies available, we believe the VA’s biologic GDNF is potentially a game-changer,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma. “We believe that our potential JV collaboration with Hoth aligns with our mission to accelerate groundbreaking science into human trials.” “This VA-originated obesity technology has the potential to disrupt a $16 billion market and deliver life-changing impact for millions, including veterans disproportionately affected by metabolic disorders,” added Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. “We are proud to partner with Silo Pharma in an effort to bring this innovation to the public.” Deal Highlights: Exclusive U.S. License from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs covering all fields of use

50/50 joint venture structure with equal equity and governance participation

Lead indication: Obesity and NAFLD — conditions with prevalence among both civilian and veteran populations Unmet Need: Obesity affects over 40% of U.S. adults and is a leading risk factor for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and liver failure. Veterans are especially impacted due to chronic inflammation, PTSD-linked metabolic disruption, and access challenges to effective care. There are no approved curative biologics targeting the neuroinflammatory root of obesity, a gap that this VA-originated technology is uniquely positioned to fill. Strategic Alignment: The partnership leverages: The clinical infrastructure and public mission of the VA

Hoth’s regulatory and development expertise

Silo’s translational capabilities and capital efficiency About Silo Pharma Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com Forward-Looking Statements

