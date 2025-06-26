Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, June 26, 2025
Wednesday, 25 June 2025
Source: Silo Pharma Inc.
Silo Pharma Enters Letter of Intent for JV with Hoth Therapeutics to Develop Obesity Treatment Targeting $16 Billion Global Market
Technology Co-Developed by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and Emory University

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to form a strategic 50:50 joint venture with Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOTH) to develop and commercialize a potential treatment for obesity and metabolic disease based on technology Hoth has exclusively licensed from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) that was co-developed by the VA and Emory University.

The novel therapeutic platform centers on glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF), a VA-invented biologic with demonstrated anti-obesity effects and metabolic regulation in preclinical models. The platform is protected under U.S. Patent No. 10,052,362 and targets multiple high-burden conditions, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), type 2 diabetes, and central obesity.

“With obesity at epidemic levels and no curative therapies available, we believe the VA’s biologic GDNF is potentially a game-changer,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma. “We believe that our potential JV collaboration with Hoth aligns with our mission to accelerate groundbreaking science into human trials.”

“This VA-originated obesity technology has the potential to disrupt a $16 billion market and deliver life-changing impact for millions, including veterans disproportionately affected by metabolic disorders,” added Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. “We are proud to partner with Silo Pharma in an effort to bring this innovation to the public.”

Deal Highlights:

  • Exclusive U.S. License from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs covering all fields of use 
  • 50/50 joint venture structure with equal equity and governance participation 
  • Lead indication: Obesity and NAFLD — conditions with prevalence among both civilian and veteran populations

Unmet Need:

Obesity affects over 40% of U.S. adults and is a leading risk factor for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and liver failure. Veterans are especially impacted due to chronic inflammation, PTSD-linked metabolic disruption, and access challenges to effective care. There are no approved curative biologics targeting the neuroinflammatory root of obesity, a gap that this VA-originated technology is uniquely positioned to fill.

Strategic Alignment:

The partnership leverages:

  • The clinical infrastructure and public mission of the VA
  • Hoth’s regulatory and development expertise
  • Silo’s translational capabilities and capital efficiency

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

