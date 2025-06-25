

Perth, Australia--(ACN Newswire - June 25, 2025) - The Investing News Network (INN), a global leader in independent news and investor education focused on publicly listed companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Phillips as Country Head, Australia. This strategic hire underscores INN's ongoing commitment to supporting Australian-listed companies and connecting them with a growing base of active, informed investors. Phillips brings more than two decades of media, financial publishing and investor engagement experience. His deep industry knowledge and trusted reputation in Australia's capital markets will be instrumental as INN expands its reach and services across the region. "Australia remains one of the world's most dynamic markets for early-stage and resource-focused public companies. We're committed to providing these issuers with the tools and exposure they need to reach global investors," said Chris Hogg, Chief Revenue Officer of INN. "Bringing John on board represents a major step forward in that mission. His expertise and relationships across the sector will allow us to deliver even greater value to our clients and our audience." INN has operated in Australia since 2017 and continues to grow its audience of retail investors interested in commodities, technology, life sciences and more. The network produces original news, interviews and investor reports that help demystify complex sectors and improve access to credible company insights. "This is a unique opportunity to help grow a trusted brand with a global footprint and bring greater visibility to the incredible innovation happening across the ASX," said Phillips. "I'm excited to join INN and help strengthen its position as a key bridge between companies and investors." About Investing News Network

The Investing News Network (INN) is a destination for trusted, independent news and education for investors exploring the public markets. With sector-specific coverage and direct access to company insights, INN helps investors make informed decisions - and helps public companies improve visibility and attract shareholder interest. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256806





