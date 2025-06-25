Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 26, 2025
Thursday, 26 June 2025, 00:39 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Investing News Network
Investing News Network Strengthens Australian Presence with Appointment of Industry Veteran John Phillips

Perth, Australia--(ACN Newswire - June 25, 2025) - The Investing News Network (INN), a global leader in independent news and investor education focused on publicly listed companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Phillips as Country Head, Australia. This strategic hire underscores INN's ongoing commitment to supporting Australian-listed companies and connecting them with a growing base of active, informed investors.

Phillips brings more than two decades of media, financial publishing and investor engagement experience. His deep industry knowledge and trusted reputation in Australia's capital markets will be instrumental as INN expands its reach and services across the region.

"Australia remains one of the world's most dynamic markets for early-stage and resource-focused public companies. We're committed to providing these issuers with the tools and exposure they need to reach global investors," said Chris Hogg, Chief Revenue Officer of INN. "Bringing John on board represents a major step forward in that mission. His expertise and relationships across the sector will allow us to deliver even greater value to our clients and our audience."

INN has operated in Australia since 2017 and continues to grow its audience of retail investors interested in commodities, technology, life sciences and more. The network produces original news, interviews and investor reports that help demystify complex sectors and improve access to credible company insights.

"This is a unique opportunity to help grow a trusted brand with a global footprint and bring greater visibility to the incredible innovation happening across the ASX," said Phillips. "I'm excited to join INN and help strengthen its position as a key bridge between companies and investors."

For more information on INN's services or its expansion in Australia, please visit www.investingnews.com or contact:

John Phillips
+61 431 597 771
jphillips@investingnews.com

About Investing News Network


The Investing News Network (INN) is a destination for trusted, independent news and education for investors exploring the public markets. With sector-specific coverage and direct access to company insights, INN helps investors make informed decisions - and helps public companies improve visibility and attract shareholder interest.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256806




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Investing News Network
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Funds & Equities
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
XCF Global and Continual Renewable Ventures Announce Memorandum of Understanding to Launch New Rise Australia, a SAF and HVO Platform Powered by XCF  
June 26, 2025 09:30 HKT/SGT
Investing News Network Strengthens Australian Presence with Appointment of Industry Veteran John Phillips  
June 26, 2025 00:39 HKT/SGT
PCG Showcases at HOFEX 2025 and HK Tech 300 Expo in May 2025, Driving Digital Transformation for Merchants  
June 25, 2025 22:17 HKT/SGT
Silo Pharma Enters Letter of Intent for JV with Hoth Therapeutics to Develop Obesity Treatment Targeting $16 Billion Global Market
  
Wednesday, June 25, 2025 9:27:00 PM
Galaxy Payroll Partners with CURRENC to Integrate AI and Stablecoin Technology in HR Solutions  
June 25, 2025 20:30 HKT/SGT
China Medical System Holdings Limited: Proposed Secondary Listing on the Singapore Exchange  
June 25, 2025 18:00 HKT/SGT
MHI Receives Contract for Refurbishment of APM System at Singapore Changi Airport  
Wednesday, June 25, 2025 1:00:00 PM
Special Summer Event "Tanabata Festival at Anime Tokyo Station" Feature a Public Recording of a Chat and Dramatic Reading by Voice Actors Miina Tominaga and Wataru Takagi on July 7  
Wednesday, June 25, 2025 10:00:00 AM
Technica Zen and BSI Professional Services Japan Launch Customizable Training to Strengthen AI Governance in Japanese Companies  
Wednesday, June 25, 2025 9:00:00 AM
3rd ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit & Awards 2025  
June 25, 2025 08:23 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
45th Global Edition of World AI Show
8  -  9   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
The World Quantum Summit 2025
23  -  24   July
Singpore
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
AI Agents Summit
18  -  19   September
Online
CFO & Finance Leaders Show
22  -  23   September
Dubai, UAE
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       