

HONG KONG, Jun 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - IBI Group Holdings Limited (“IBI” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock Code: 1547), a company focused on investments in the built environment, today announced its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 March 2025 (“FY2025” or the “year under review”). FY2025 was marked by a challenging global economic environment, which placed significant pressure on the construction industry and resulted in highly competitive tendering conditions. At the same time, global trade tensions triggered unexpected volatility, prompting capital flows to shift towards Asia. This trend has begun to invigorate the Hong Kong market and may help to alleviate some of the pressure on Mainland China's manufacturing sector. Coupled with a strong rebound in inbound tourism and improving market sentiment, these developments have contributed to a more optimistic local outlook. The Group remains confident in Hong Kong’s economic prospects and, with its rigorous risk management, effective cost control, and strategic focus on emerging opportunities, is well positioned to navigate the evolving landscape and drive sustainable growth. During the year under review, the Group demonstrated remarkable resilience and delivered a solid financial performance. Profit attributable to the owners of the Company surged around 23.0 times to approximately HK$8.4 million (FY2024: approximately HK$0.4 million). This increase was mainly attributable to improvement in the Building Solutions segment, the recognition of the unrealised profit generated from financial assets at fair value, and the recognition of a significant fair value loss on investment property in the previous year. Basic and diluted earnings per share was HK1.0 cent (FY2024: HK0.0 cents). The Board has recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK0.5 cents for FY2025 (FY2024: HK0.5 cents). Mr. Neil Howard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IBI, said, “Despite the challenging global economic environment, the Group delivered a strong performance in FY2025, with profitability rising significantly. Furthermore, towards the end of the period, the Group successfully secured four large projects with a total value exceeding the entire turnover for FY2025. This notable result highlights the effectiveness of our strategic focus, the depth of our resilience, and our ability to adapt quickly to change. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our business development, respond swiftly to market dynamics, and pursue continuous improvement to drive long-term value creation and deliver sustainable returns to our shareholders.” Business Review 1.Contracting IBI provides world-class interior fitting-out and building refurbishment services in Hong Kong and Macau, predominantly acting as the main contractor for clients across many industry sectors. The construction industry remained under pressure for most of the year. Although the Group completed a higher number of projects compared to the previous period, many were smaller in scale, resulting in a decline in turnover. However, through strict cost control and proactive final accounting by the commercial team, the segment delivered a solid set of results despite the challenging environment. During the year under review, the Group recorded profit from contracting of approximately HK$7.4 million (FY2024: approximately HK$15.2 million), completed 12 projects, and was awarded 13 projects. Notably, during the latter part of the period, the Group secured four large projects with a total value exceeding the entire turnover for FY2025. In May 2025, IBI entered into a memorandum of understanding regarding a potential investment in the development of a new central business district covering around 318 hectares in Manila, the Philippines. Leveraging its expertise in construction and project management, the Group will serve as project advisor, overseeing the project and providing professional advice on construction, procurement, and progress. This collaboration supports the Group’s long-term strategy and, if realised, could diversify its income streams and support long-term growth. These projects will lay a strong foundation for FY2026. In Macau, IBI secured its first project since resuming operations. The Group is actively rebuilding relationships with previous clients and aggressively tendering for new projects. 2.Building Solutions The Group’s subsidiary, Building Solutions Limited (“BSL”), which provides products and services that enhance the performance and well-being of the built environment in order to provide modern, healthy and high-performing spaces for occupants, recorded a significant and continued improvement in its performance. During the year under review, BSL recorded a segment profit of approximately HK$0.6 million (FY2024: segment loss approximately HK$0.3 million), with sales revenue increasing by 58.2% year on year. BSL achieved profitability during FY2025, marking a significant milestone for the start-up. With continued research and identification of new products, the Group believes that the division’s reputation for delivering high-quality building products and services will achieve further growth. 3.Strategic Investments The Group’s strategic investment division was established to efficiently allocate capital into new market sectors and expand its presence in the built environment. During the year under review, the strategic investments division of the Group recorded a segment profit of approximately HK$0.9 million (FY2024: segment loss approximately HK$3.2 million), which was realised from an unrealised fair value gain on its investment in a large real estate investment trust, a Hong Kong-listed company that owns and manages a diversified and high-quality portfolio. Regarding the assets in Japan, specifically the plots of land in Kutchan, Hokkaido, the Group is continuing to analyse the optimum strategy for the site, and is considering expanding the project, as the analysis indicates that a larger-scale development could provide significant economies of scale and a far greater return on investment. Moving forward, the Group will continue to explore potential investment opportunities and looks forward to announcing further successes in this area. 4.Property Investments The Group’s property investment subsidiary focuses on purchasing physical real estate to generate additional income and expand the Group’s geographical presence. The property investment division of the Group recorded a segment profit of approximately HK$2.5 million for FY2025 (FY2024: segment loss approximately HK$8.1 million), maintaining a steady performance and a 100% occupancy rate. During the year under review, the Group engaged a planning architect to survey the West Wing rooftop area and prepare an initial design for additional commercial space. The Group then held a pre-planning meeting with the local government planning office, which gave positive feedback and indicated that it would not object to the construction of an additional floor. This addition would create 2,500sq ft of tenantable space, which is expected to have a positive impact on the property’s valuation. About IBI Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 1547)

IBI Group Holdings Limited is a publicly listed holding company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, focused on investments in the Built Environment. The Group’s investments whilst principally centering around the role of contracting, include businesses providing innovative, high quality manufacturing and supply solutions across a diverse range of the built environment. Our mission is to deliver premium products, services and customer experiences with a strong influence of innovation, sustainability and wellness. For more information, please refer to IBI’s website: https://ibighl.com/.





