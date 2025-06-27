

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) announces an investment in another Dutch business, Arceon, following the inaugural Blue Magic Netherlands (BMN) event held in November 2024. GA-ASI is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and related mission systems. GA-ASI selected Arceon following a compelling pitch they made during the BMN event and after detailed business and technology discussions with GA-ASI and GA's affiliates, General Atomics Energy and General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems. Arceon joins Emergent Swarm Solutions and Saluqi Motors as companies receiving investment from GA-ASI following the BMN event. Arceon is revolutionizing high-performance ceramic composites through their innovative, fast, scalable, and cost-effective melt infiltration process. Their cutting-edge Carbeon carbon-ceramic components - engineered for applications such as nozzles, nozzle extensions, leading edges, nose caps, and airframes - are tailored to meet the increasing and rigorous demands of the space and defense sectors. "We are honored to collaborate with General Atomics in advancing hypersonic development. This milestone marks our official entry into the U.S. defense sector, presenting an extraordinary opportunity to demonstrate our technology on a global stage. We look forward, with great anticipation, to the journey ahead," said Rahul Shirke, founder and CEO of Arceon B.V. "We're excited to be working with Arceon," said Brad Lunn, managing director for GA-ASI. "Their technology could have a broad range of applications for GA, from high-temperature engine exhaust materials to hypersonics and fusion containment." At the Blue Magic investment and innovation conference in the Netherlands last November, GA-ASI and its partners heard pitches from innovative Dutch companies about the important technologies they are developing. The event was organized collaboratively between GA-ASI, the Dutch Ministry of Defense, the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs, Brainport Development in Eindhoven, and Brabant Development Agency (BOM). GA-ASI is delivering eight MQ-9A aircraft to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF). GA-ASI is continuing to work with the Dutch government and Dutch industry in supporting the growth of technology innovation in the Netherlands and anticipates holding its second BMN event in Eindhoven later this year. The company hosted its first Blue Magic event in 2019 in Belgium, with subsequent events held in 2020, 2021, and 2023. About GA-ASI General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 8 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle®, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com. Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries. Contact Information

