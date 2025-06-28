Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, June 28, 2025
CEVA Joins Windrose To Test Long-Haul EV Trucking in China

Antwerp, Belgium, June 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CEVA Logistics in Greater China is coming together with Windrose, leading heavy-duty electric truck provider, to conduct a feasibility study for the deployment of long-haul electric vehicle (EV) trucking in China. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in CEVA's commitment to sustainability and its pioneering efforts to lead the sustainable development of the logistics industry.

Under this partnership, CEVA and Windrose have successfully conducted trials of long-haul electric trucking, including a round-trip journey from Greater Bay Area in Guangdong to Pingxiang, Guangxi, at the China-Vietnam border, and a 5,000-kilometer journey from Shenzhen to Alashankou, at the China-Kazakhstan border.

These pilot runs resulted in a remarkable carbon emissions reduction of approximately 55% on average (WTW) per GLEC framework. Based on these successes, CEVA and Windrose will continue to conduct trial runs within China to further explore the feasibility, cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency of using EVs across various routes and operational scenarios. As part of its strategic plan, CEVA aspires to connect Southeast Asia, Central Asia and even Europe through a TIR network.

Aligned with the CMA CGM Group's target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, CEVA is committed to expanding its fleet of low-carbon vehicles. CEVA aims to reach 1,450 low-carbon vehicles in its ground operations by 2025 and over 650 battery-electric trucks in service globally. In this regard, CEVA will continue to innovate and invest in sustainable logistics solutions, further solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable logistics.

"CEVA is committed to leading the way in sustainable ground transport," said Antonio Pacciolla, vice president of Ground & Rail, APAC and IMECA. "We embrace innovative technologies to enhance our logistics solutions, delivering low carbon transport services to our clients while reducing our carbon footprint. That's how we imagine better ways to serve a world in motion."

"We are excited to collaborate with CEVA, a leader in the logistics industry known for its innovative and forward-thinking approach," said Wen Han, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Windrose. "Both parties are committed to sustainability and innovation. This partnership will enable us to better serve the markets and shippers with low carbon transport, while setting new benchmarks for sustainable logistics."

About CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides global supply chain solutions to connect people, products and providers all around the world. Headquartered in Marseille, France, CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of end-to-end, customized solutions in contract logistics and air, ocean, ground and finished vehicle transport in 170 countries worldwide thanks to its approximately 110,000 employees at more than 1,500 facilities. With 2024 revenue of US$18.3 billion, CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.

For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com or contact: media@cevalogistics.com.

About Windrose Technology

Windrose is a leading provider of electric heavy-duty trucks, committed to delivering zero-emissions and cost-effective solutions for the logistics industry. The company is the first domestic player to provide an independently developed solution of zero-emissions intelligent heavy-duty truck from the ground up, aiming at the global markets in four continents including US, Europe, Asia, Oceania and so forth. Windrose was founded by Wen HAN in 2022, who is a Stanford graduate, formerly investor at Bridgewater Associates, GSR Ventures, as well as previously Chief Strategy and Financial Officer at Plus.

For more information, please visit www.windrose.tech / or contact: global@windrose.tech

SOURCE: Windrose Technology




