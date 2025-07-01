

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 1, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Thailand has successfully concluded the 3rd UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence (GFEAI 2025), held from 24–27 June at Centara Grand, Bangkok. With over 1,000 participants from more than 100 countries, the forum served as a key platform for global dialogue on responsible, inclusive, and human-centric AI development.



Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra opened the forum and presented the government’s vision of “AI for Every Human”, focused on using AI to enhance quality of life across sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and education, while addressing digital threats through literacy and protection. PM announced a landmark investment of USD 15.4 billion in AI, aiming to drive at least THB 4 billion in economic value by 2027. A central highlight was the launch of the AI Governance Practice Center (AIGPC) the first in Asia-Pacific set to become a regional hub for AI ethics, with support toward UNESCO Category 2 Centre status. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society H.E. Mr. Prasert reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to AI that aligns with ethical principles and national priorities. The government targets 90,000 trained AI specialists, 50,000 developers, and outreach to over 10 million users, under the National AI Strategy. Discussions also advanced the Global Network of AI Supervising Authorities (GNAIS), aiming to create global codes of conduct rooted in human rights and inclusivity. Thailand’s leadership in AI governance was further reinforced through bilateral engagements, including with Indonesia (AI ethics), Malaysia (smart cities and digital gaming), and India, focusing on expert exchange and project development. Thailand also endorsed UNESCO’s Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) as a tool to guide AI policy, regulation, workforce development, and open data practices across ASEAN. A key milestone was the tripartite MoU between ETDA, NECTEC, and DataDotOrg to develop 10,000 AI/data professionals and create a sustainable AI education ecosystem. Youth engagement was prominent, with over 200 Thai students participating in the “AI for Children” session. Citing UNICEF data, Thailand launched initiatives such as the Digital Vaccine powered by DQ, YDCD, and Digitally Ready, aiming to build AI-ready schools in over 10 countries by 2026. GFEAI 2025 marked a pivotal milestone in positioning Thailand as a strategic and ethical leader in AI—both in Southeast Asia and globally. The forum underscored Thailand’s readiness to take an active role in shaping international AI governance, while laying the groundwork for a responsible, inclusive, and sustainable digital future. For continued updates and highlights from GFEAI 2025, please visit ETDA Thailand’s official website.





