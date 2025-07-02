Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: TravelKon
TravelKon Launches Unlimited Europe eSIM Range to Keep Australians Connected over European Summer Getaway
Spanning over 35 countries, new digital SIM plans deliver instant activation, 5G speeds, and big savings compared with A$10-a-day roaming passes.

SYDNEY, AU, July 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - TravelKon, Australia's trusted travel eSIM and SIM card provider, has launched its latest Europe eSIM range, designed to make staying connected across the continent easier than ever. The new portfolio includes a variety of flexible data plans, along with an "Unlimited Europe" option that covers more than 35 countries. Whether travellers are hopping between major cities or exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations, TravelKon's Europe eSIM ensures seamless, reliable connectivity without the stress of roaming fees or juggling multiple SIM Cards.

This launch aligns with a sharp rise in demand for European travel amongst Australians. Emirates booking data reveals that over 120,000 Australians are set to trade the Southern Hemisphere's winter for a relaxing time under the Mediterranean sun in Italy, Greece, and France. Similarly, the same report shows leisure travellers' Europe itinerary average 15 days, far outnumbering one-week business trips. TravelKon's new Unlimited Europe eSIM comes at the perfect time, offering a simple, affordable, and reliable solution for the modern traveller navigating the continent's vibrant summer landscapes across longer periods of time.

"Australians told us their biggest travel pain points are bill shock and patchy coverage when hopping between countries," said Anthon, Co-Founder & CEO of TravelKon. "Our Europe eSIM gives travellers local-network speeds in Paris, Prague, or Porto on one QR codeand the new Unlimited plan means you can stream, navigate, and share without watching the meter."

Why it matters

  • Roaming savings: Major carriers still charge A$10 per day for just 1-2 GB of roaming data in Europe. TravelKon's new Unlimited eSIM starts from A$2.72 per day, up to 75% cheaper on a two-week trip, with no data limitations.
  • Seamless coverage: One eSIM profile auto-switches across partner networks in 35+ countries, eliminating SIM swaps at every border.
  • Instant activation: Purchase online, scan a QR code, and connect in under two minutes.That means no shipping and no airport kiosk queues.
  • Market momentum: The global travel-eSIM market is forecast to more than double to US$734 million by 2030, underscoring rapid consumer adoption.

CategoryData

Category

Data Allowance

Validity

Launch Price

Europe, UK & Turkey 5G eSIM 35 Countries

3GB

30 - 90 days

A$15.00

Europe, UK & Turkey 5G eSIM 35 Countries

10 GB

30 - 90 days

A$29.00

Europe, UK & Turkey eSIM Unlimited 35 Countries

Unlimited*

30 - 90 days

A$2.72/day

*The service provider reserves the right to apply a Fair Use Policy and limit your data speed for up to 24 hours to ensure optimal network performance.

Provider

Data Allowance

Price

Telstra

2GB/day**

A$10.00/day

Vodafone

Use your own data allowance**

A$5.00/day

Optus

5GB/day**

A$5.00/day

Availability

TravelKon's Europe eSIM plans are available now at TravelKon.com.au/product-category/esim/esim-europe-uk/.

About TravelKon

Founded in 2019, Australia-based TravelKon is on a mission to eliminate connectivity hassles for global travellers. The company partners with leading telecom operators worldwide to deliver affordable eSIM data plans across 180+ destinations-including Japan, North America, and Europe.

Media Contact
Brenda Jory Wijaya - PR & Communications Manager
media@travelkon.com.au | +61 412 718 829
Website: https://travelkon.com.au/

Source currency: AUD. All prices and promotions are correct as of 10 June 2025.

References

  • "120,000+ Australians are set to swap winter chills for a Euro-summer this season" travel.nine.com.au
  • "11.7 million trips in 2024", travelandtourworld.com.
  • "A$10 per day for just 1-2 GB of roaming data in Europe" telstra.com.au
  • "US$734 million by 2030" intelmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: TravelKon




Source: TravelKon
Sectors: Travel & Tourism, Wireless, Apps
