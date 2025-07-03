

71% of companies are investing in AI-powered experiences, 82% are focused on operational efficiency, and 47% are advancing customer journey mapping to achieve smarter, more connected CX, according to the Customer Experience Live UK Intelligence Report 2025.

MANCHESTER, UK, July 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As digital acceleration reshapes industries across the UK, organisations are taking bold steps to place AI, operational excellence, and customer journey mapping at the core of their customer experience strategies. This was the clear takeaway from the newly released Customer Experience Live UK Intelligence Report 2025, launched at the co-located Customer Experience Live Show UK, AI Experience Show UK, Digital Customer Experience Show UK, and Contact Centre Show UK 2025, held at Hilton Deansgate, Manchester on 1-2 July 2025.The report reveals that 71% of organisations are investing in AI-powered experiences, as AI decisively moves to a central role in delivering personalised, predictive engagement across the region. This shift highlights how UK enterprises are using intelligent technologies not only to automate tasks, but to create service models that are more responsive to individual customer needs. Alongside this, 82% of organisations are prioritising operational efficiency to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences in complex, fast-moving markets. This operational focus is poised to drive the building of service models that balance speed, cost-effectiveness, and improved customer experience. Customer satisfaction and loyalty have clearly emerged as top business imperatives, with 78% of organisations prioritising increasing customer satisfaction and retention. Companies are actively aiming to create meaningful, long-term connections that drive competitive advantage. Supporting this, 47% are advancing customer journey mapping initiatives to break down silos and engineer experiences that are seamless, connected, and intuitive across all touchpoints. The report also reveals how organisations are aligning technology investments to these goals. Companies are upgrading their contact centre and support platforms (48%), implementing AI agents (32%) for more proactive engagement, and investing in workforce engagement management (42%) to enable their teams to deliver greater value. “This year’s findings confirm that UK organisations are no longer focused on incremental change – they are re-engineering customer experience to be predictive, personalised, and resilient, with AI, data, and operational excellence at the very heart of their strategy,” said Ayusha Tyagi, Managing Director, Customer Experience Live. “What we’re seeing is a turning point where technology and design are coming together to enable enterprises to deliver at scale without losing the human touch.” Over two dynamic days, the Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025 featured insights from leading brands including Netflix, NatWest, Philip Morris International, Zurich Insurance, and British Gas. Sessions explored topics such as proactive CX models, omnichannel AI excellence, operational efficiency, hyper-personalisation, and trust in digital engagement, providing practical solutions to today’s CX challenges. The conference was supported by leading sponsors, including eGain, InMoment, Talkdesk, Graia, UJET, Cyara, Precisely, Elephants Don’t Forget, EXL, Sendbird, Future Communications Company UK, Capita, Coveo, Connect, and Resolvable, alongside strategic partners such as the International Customer Experience Institute and BPO Search. Media partners included Call Centre Helper, ACN Newswire, The Customer Data Platform Institute, CrmXchange, StartupNews.fyi, AI Tools Network, CIOReview, Financial Service Review, Applied Technology Review, The European Business Review, CIO Outlook, AIPressRoom. The event also celebrated excellence by hosting the Customer Experience Live Awards UK 2025, which honoured organisations that have made remarkable strides in CX innovation. Among the distinguished winners were AlTanfeethi, E.ON Next, Tawuniya, Furniturebox, Saudi Ports Authority “Mawani”, Tree Insurance, and Vue International. To download the Customer Experience Live UK Intelligence Report 2025 or learn more about the event, visit: www.customer-experience.live. About Customer Experience Live Customer Experience Live is a leading digital customer experience insights and research powerhouse in the EMEA and APAC regions. Committed to driving growth within organisations through rigorous research and insightful activations, the company plays a pivotal role in facilitating successful business ventures and fostering innovation in customer experience solutions. With a focus on understanding end-user needs and market dynamics, Customer Experience Live empowers top-level executives and solution providers to navigate the ever-changing landscape of customer experience. For more information, please contact:

Riji Raju, Content and Marketing Lead, Customer Experience Live

Email: riji.raju@customer-experience.live





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Customer Experience Live

Sectors: Trade Shows, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

