

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - In a resounding affirmation of its global academic excellence, Global Indian International School (GIIS) SMART Campus announced the exceptional performance of its IBDP Class of 2025 with 15 students emerging World Toppers and Near-Perfect Scorers in the recently announced board results. IBDP Toppers from GIIS SMART Campus Singapore3 World Toppers with 45/45 Three students - Jitisha Arora, Bhakti Birla, and Bharunishree Manikandan - have achieved the maximum score of 45 out of 45 in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) May exams, earning the title of World Toppers and placing them among the highest achievers globally. This stellar achievement is complemented by a remarkable school average of 37.2 points, far surpassing the global IB average. Additionally, 12 students scored near-perfect marks of 44, while another 9 students earned 43 points, showcasing the consistency of high academic performance across the cohort. Notably, over 36% of the students scored 40 points and above, and 70% scored 35 points or more, reinforcing the academic strength of the graduating class. The exams were held in May 2025, and results were declared on July 5 by the Switzerland-based IB Organisation. GIIS SMART Campus Senior Principal Ms. Melissa Maria expressed her pride in the achievements of the students saying it was a result of their perseverance and passion of facing every challenge with determination. "The results," she said, "reflect not only the hard work of our learners but also the collaborative effort of our faculty, and the support of parent community." The overall subject grade average stood at 5.8 out of 7, and in the core components - Theory of Knowledge (TOK), Extended Essay (EE), and CAS - students achieved an impressive 2.6 out of 3. Furthermore, nearly 47% of students scored an A in EE, and 45% scored an A in TOK, reflecting depth in independent research and critical thinking. Mr. Atul Temurnikar, Chairman and Co-founder of Global Schools Group, congratulated the students saying: "The success of the IBDP Class of 2025 affirms our belief that with the right support systems, personalised strategies, and a strong values-based foundation, every child can achieve global excellence." ABOUT GIIS and GSG Global Indian International School (GIIS), an institution under the aegis of Global Schools Group (GSG), was established in Singapore in 2002 to serve the educational aspirations of global expat families. Since then, GIIS has grown into a leading international school network with 17 campuses across 5 countries, offering CBSE, IB, IGCSE curricula. GIIS SMART Campus, based in Punggol, Singapore, is a state-of-the-art institution known for its 21st-century learning facilities, digital innovation, and holistic education model. It is part of GSG's global network of over 64 campuses across 11 countries, serving 45,000+ students from more than 70 nationalities. GSG schools are guided by the principles of academic excellence, skill-based development, and universal values, and have earned over 650 awards for educational quality and innovation worldwide. Their students get placed in universities like the IVY League colleges, London School of Economics, National University of Singapore and others. Contact Information

