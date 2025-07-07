Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 12:08 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: The Coalition of Defence Industry, Malaysia - CDI (M)
Malaysia and France Strengthen Defence Industry Ties with Landmark MoU Signing

PARIS, FRANCE, July 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Coalition of Defence Industry, Malaysia – CDI (M) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three prominent French defence industry associations, The French Association of Maritime Industries (GICAN), The French Land and Air-Land Defence and Security Industries Group (GICAT) and The French Aeronautics and Space Industries Group (GIFAS), which marks a new chapter in the strategic bilateral defence cooperation between both countries.

3Gs: From the left: Mr. Frederic Parisot, CEO of GIFAS,  Mr. Nicolas Chamussy, Chairman of GICAT , Mr. Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of Gaztransport & Technigaz,
Vice President of GICAN, Dato' Nonee Ashirin Binti Dato' MOhd Radzi,
President of CDI (M) and Executive Chairman, GTA.

Witness: From the left Captain Zainol bin Ahmad RMN,
Lieutenant General Gael Diaz de Tuesta, YAB Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin,
Dato' Muhammad Ammir bin Haron, En Mohd Nizam bin Mohd Khir.

The signing of this landmark MOU between the four parties in Paris today took place in the presence of the Malaysia’s Minister of Defence, Yang Berhormat Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin who accompanied the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Yang Amat Berhormat Dato' Seri Anwar Bin Ibrahim on an official visit to France.

A Unified Vision for Innovation and Security

The MoU outlines a shared vision between Malaysia and France to bolster industrial cooperation across strategic and critical domains, including aerospace, maritime, land, systems, and technologies. It also reflects a commitment to drive innovation and expand joint research and development efforts. This collaboration aims to facilitate:

  • Regular information exchanges, dialogues and joint seminars;
  • Formation of a bilateral club for participating companies from both countries;
  • Capacity building and joint technology projects;
  • Enhanced cooperation between training institutions and industry players;
  • Exploration of regional and international markets; and
  • High-level engagements with respective government and delegations.

Mutual Commitments to Growth

Yang Berbahagia Dato’ Nonee Ashirin binti Dato’ Mohd Radzi, President of CDI (M) and Executive Chairman, Global Turbine Asia stated: “This agreement is a strategic milestone for Malaysia’s defence sector. It reflects our ambition to grow global partnerships. By working closely with our French counterparts, we are not only enhancing our industrial capabilities, but also opening new pathways for innovation, upskilling, and global market access.”

Representing the French delegation, Mr Philippe Berterottiere, Chairman and CEO of Gaztransport & Technigaz / President of GICAN, commented: “Malaysia is an increasingly important player in the global defence landscape. Through this MoU, we aim to build durable industrial relationships that go beyond technology, partnerships rooted in trust, innovation, and shared prosperity.”

Nicolas Chamussy, Chairman of GICAT, added: “This collaboration provides a unique platform to align our expertise with Malaysia’s strategic goals. We are particularly excited to pursue and intensify joint opportunities in land and air-land defence systems.”

Mr. Fréderic Parisot, CEO of GIFAS, said: “Aerospace collaboration is critical in today’s security environment. We believe this MoU lays the foundation for impactful cooperation in research, training, and future-ready capabilities between France and Malaysia.”

Lieutenant-General Gaël Diaz de Tuesta, French National Armaments Director, observed: “Various models of industrial partnership can be considered, leveraging the best skills of each party: projects with a French prime contractor and Malaysian suppliers, or alternatively, projects with a Malaysian prime contractor and French OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), as is currently implemented in the LCS program.”

Long-Term Strategic Impact

This strategic engagement underscores Malaysia’s long-term commitment to cultivating a self-reliant, innovative, and globally competitive defence industry, in alignment with national development priorities and regional security objectives. France has also long been a strong partner for the Malaysian defence sector. This industrial collaboration between the associations marks the start of the journey together for the industries as Malaysia and France continue to deepen bilateral ties.

By fostering collaboration through knowledge-sharing and technology transfer, this partnership aims to demonstrate Malaysia’s growing industrial capabilities and position local companies as credible and capable partners on the international stage. Furthermore, the anticipated investment and cooperation under this MoU are expected to contribute meaningfully to Malaysia’s economic growth, technological advancement, and the overall strengthening of its defence ecosystem.

ABOUT COALITON OF DEFENCE, MALAYSIA – CDIM (M)

The Coalition of Defence Industry, Malaysia – CDI (M) is a unified body that represents the collective interests of Malaysia’s defence sector. CDI (M) is committed to fostering a collaborative environment where industry players can work together to drive growth, innovation, and unity in Malaysia’s defence sector. With a mission to advocate for policies and regulations that benefit the defence industry, CDI (M) also provides a vital platform for networking and collaboration among its members. The coalition is dedicated to supporting the growth and professional development of its members by offering training, conducting industry research, and promoting ethical standards and best practices. Through these efforts, CDI (M) aims to build a thriving and self-reliant defence industry in Malaysia, capable of meeting the nation’s defence needs and positioning itself as a leader in the regional and global defence landscape. Please visit: CDI (M)

ISSUED BY MNAIR PR CONSULTANCY SDN BHD ON BEHALF OF GLOBAL TURBINE ASIA SDN BHD AS COALITION OF DEFENCE, MALAYSIA MEMBERS

Contacts for Media Enquiries:  

MNAIR PR Consultancy Sdn Bhd

Sashikala Nair
Director, Public Relations
+6012 566 9095
sashi@mnairpr.com

Ameera Hani
Associate Director, Public Relations
+6014 224 3296
ameera@mnairpr.com

Coalition of Defence, Malaysia – CDI (M)

Puan Ilme Onn
Honorary Secretary
+6012 244 4996
ilme@mycdi.my

Global Turbine Asia Sdn Bhd

Muhassanah Murad
Corporate Communication | CEO Department
+60 18 261 3093
afiqah.muhassanah@globalturbineasia.com  




Topic: Press release summary
Source: The Coalition of Defence Industry, Malaysia - CDI (M)
Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance, Aerospace & Defence
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Malaysia and France Strengthen Defence Industry Ties with Landmark MoU Signing  
July 9, 2025 12:08 HKT/SGT
GMG Commencing Sales of G(R) Lubricant and Advancing Regulatory Approvals  
July 9, 2025 09:00 HKT/SGT
"Development of Integrated Simulation Platform for Sustainable and Competitive Maritime Industry" has been selected as a R&D project under K Program  
Tuesday, July 8, 2025 7:30:00 PM
Eisai Selected as Supplier Engagement Leader, CDP's Highest Rating in the Supplier Engagement Assessment  
Tuesday, July 8, 2025 8:31:00 AM
Progress towards potassium-ion batteries  
July 8, 2025 06:48 HKT/SGT
Kincora Secures Strategic North American Investors and Announces Private Placement  
July 8, 2025 06:39 HKT/SGT
Small Businesses Embrace Social -- But Could be Missing a Trick in the Age of AI  
July 8, 2025 06:00 HKT/SGT
15 World Toppers and Near-Perfect Scorers for GIIS Singapore in IBDP 2025 Exams  
July 7, 2025 12:00 HKT/SGT
Huatai Foundation Supports NbS Summer School, Convening Global Youth to Tackle Ecological Conservation  
July 7, 2025 10:44 HKT/SGT
MHI Awarded Contract for Basic Design of Japan's Largest CO2 Capture Plant at Hokkaido Electric Power's Tomato-Atsuma Power Station  
Monday, July 7, 2025 10:15:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
45th Global Edition of World AI Show
8  -  9   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
The World Quantum Summit 2025
23  -  24   July
Singpore
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
AI Agents Summit
18  -  19   September
Online
CFO & Finance Leaders Show
22  -  23   September
Dubai, UAE
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       