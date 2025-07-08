Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 10, 2025
Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 20:32 HKT/SGT
Cornerstone Robotics Launches First Clinical Evaluation of Hong Kong, Developed Surgical Robotic System in UK

HONG KONG, July 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Cornerstone Robotics has announced the launch of its first formal clinical investigation of its Hong Kong-developed surgical robotic system at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), Portsmouth, UK.  The Sentire® Endoscopic Surgical System (C1000)—developed by Hong Kong-based Cornerstone Robotics Limited—is now being evaluated at PHU’s Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, UK.

This groundbreaking initiative represents the first clinical deployment of the Sentire® System in the UK and Europe, a major milestone in international clinical collaboration that marks the start of Cornerstone’s preparations for commercial activities in the region.

Led by Professor Jim Khan, PHU’s surgical team kicked off the start of the clinical trial with three successful colorectal procedures using the Sentire® system.

The clinical investigation is focused on assessing the safety and efficacy of the Sentire® system for performing colorectal and urological procedures within European populations—expanding upon previous clinical data generated in Asia.  The trial follows international standards for device evaluation, marking a significant regulatory and clinical first for a Chinese robotic platform.

“I was particularly impressed by how quickly our team adapted to the Sentire® Surgical System,” said Professor Jim Khan, Chief Investigator. “The platform performed smoothly and reliably.  I’d like to thank the Cornerstone team for their outstanding support throughout this pioneering phase.”

Professor Samuel Au, CEO of Cornerstone Robotics, commented: “This is a proud moment for our company and for the broader innovation ecosystem in Hong Kong.  We are honoured to partner with PHU in launching this CSR’s first investigation in the UK.  We believe the results will further validate the capabilities of the Sentire® Endoscopic Surgical System and help deliver greater accessibility and efficiency in surgical robotics in the UK, EU, and beyond.”

The Sentire® Endoscopic Surgical System combines clinical workflows with integrated engineering, software, and imaging technologies to support surgeons in performing intricate minimally invasive procedures.  Early clinical feedback suggests that these features may contribute to streamlined workflows for surgical teams and improved outcomes for patients.

This collaboration reinforces PHU’s position at the forefront of surgical robotics.  PHU is the first in the UK to operate a dedicated robotic-assisted day surgery programme and has performed over 5,000 robotic procedures across colorectal, urological, upper gastrointestinal, and gynaecological specialities—offering a scalable model for NHS adoption of advanced surgical technology.

About Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU)

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) delivers acute hospital services to over 675,000 people across Hampshire.  Based at Queen Alexandra Hospital, PHU is an international leader in surgical robotics, having pioneered minimally invasive surgery since early 2000s.  PHU has been of the earliest adopters of robotics since 2012 and has completed more than 5,000 robotic procedures across multiple specialties helping to redefine surgical care across the NHS.  PHU also leads research in clinical robotics with the adoption of the UK’s first robotic-assisted day case surgery programme.  

About Cornerstone Robotics Limited (CSR)

Cornerstone Robotics (CSR) is leading medical innovations to create a healthier world by advancing surgical care with cutting-edge robotic systems that make high-quality healthcare more accessible and efficient for everyone globally.  Founded in 2019, CSR has assembled a global team of surgical robotics experts, clinical professionals, and multidisciplinary innovators, driving rapid growth with key hubs in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai, Boston (USA), and Amsterdam (NL), alongside an R&D collaboration hub in Portsmouth (UK).  With multiple development pipelines, we are pioneering robotic solutions for soft tissue and other surgical specialties.




