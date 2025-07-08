Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, July 10, 2025
Thursday, 10 July 2025, 07:30 HKT/SGT
Tradable Bits Powers Fan Engagement for Rugby Australia's Hosting of the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Men's Tour 2025
All-New Digital Activations Await Fans of Rugby's Most Anticipated Event Returning to Australia After 12 Years

SYDNEY, AU, July 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Tradable Bits, the leading fan engagement platform, is a supplier for Rugby Australia's fan experience for the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Men's Tour to Australia 2025 and its global charity partner Great Barrier Reef Foundation, whose mission is to create a future for the world's coral reefs by protecting ocean habitats, restoring coral reefs and helping them adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Returning to Australia for the first time in 12 years, Lions Tours are one of the most anticipated events in global rugby. Tradable Bits is delivering ten new interactive fan experiences designed to entertain and connect supporters across every stage of the tour. Highlights include:

Stadium Match - a memory-style card game that challenges fans to pair iconic stadiums

This or That - fans are quizzed to find out if they're a true Wallabies or a true Lions supporter

Trivia - tests fans' knowledge of the Great Barrier Reef

More interactive games launch later in July, including "Jersey Match," where fans match historical kits with tour years and "Photo Frame," where fans share their passion for the team for a chance to be featured across socials.

"These digital activations aren't just games-they're opportunities to deepen engagement and create moments of connection across a global fan base," said Tim Mullaly, General Manager, APAC, Tradable Bits.

The partnership builds on Tradable Bits' ongoing collaboration with Rugby Australia, which began in February 2022, delivering data-driven fan experiences that span live events, digital campaigns, and sponsor activations.

The 2025 Lions Tour officially kicked off on June 28 with the Lions defeating the Western Force 54-7 in Perth. The Tour will continue across nine matches through August 2, including a three-Test series against the Wallabies. For tickets, match details, and tour information, visit rugby.com.au.

About Tradable Bits

Tradable Bits is a leading provider of cutting-edge fan engagement, data analytics, and marketing solutions to the global sports, music, and entertainment industries. Tradable Bits' proprietary fan engagement platform and CRM leverages zero-party data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning so promoters, sports leagues and teams, and live event organisations can market more effectively, generate revenue, and foster brand loyalty. Tradable Bits' technology is built exclusively in-house by award-winning engineers and mathematicians working alongside veteran sports and entertainment executives to meet the unique needs of live audience organisations. More than 100 leading organisations rely on Tradable Bits including sports partners in the AFL, NBA, NFL, NRL, NHL, MLB and MLS, and entertainment partners AEG Presents' GoldenVoice, BMG, Live Nation Canada, Front Gate Tickets, Country Music Association, Danny Wimmer Presents, Life is Beautiful, and Outside Lands. Tradable Bits is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in North America, Australia, and Europe. More information is available at www.tradablebits.com.

CONTACT:
Julie Mathis
Julie@TheCrooksGroup.com
310-428-5305

SOURCE: Tradable Bits




