

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - In a move poised to redefine the contours of modern proprietary trading, Hola Prime, an emerging leader in the prop trading industry, has announced two major developments: the launch of Hola Prime Futures, the world's first 1 hour withdrawals futures prop trading firm; and the strategic expansion of its forex vertical through the integration of MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - the world's most widely adopted retail trading platform. These initiatives are not just product additions - they signal Hola Prime's commitment to building a prop trading ecosystem that is faster, fairer, and far more accessible than the industry status quo. Hola Prime Futures: World's First 1-Hour Withdrawal Futures Prop Trading Firm Futures trading, once considered the preserve of institutional desks and seasoned speculators, is now witnessing a strong surge in interest from independent traders looking to diversify beyond forex and crypto. But with this shift has come a growing list of frustrations: multi-step evaluations, unclear rules, delayed withdrawals, and outdated platforms that deter rather than empower. Hola Prime Futures seeks to turn that narrative on its head. "Futures prop trading has been shaped by legacy systems that serve firms more than traders," said Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime. "We're rewriting that logic. With Hola Prime Futures, we've stripped the experience down to its most essential elements: 1 Rule. 1 Target. 1-Step Challenge. 1-on-1 Mentorship. And 1-Hour Withdrawals. It's simple by design and powerful by intent." At the core of Hola Prime Futures is a radically simplified access model: traders can choose between a 1-Step Challenge or a Direct Account, both offering access to funding levels of up to $150,000. There are no daily loss limits, no unclear or complex rules, and no hidden fine print - a stark departure from the layered complexity typical of most futures prop firms. Yet it's the withdrawal speed that truly sets Hola Prime apart. Backed by its strong and comprehensive 10-point payout system, Hola Prime Futures enables verified withdrawals within 60 minutes - an industry first in futures trading. "Most prop firms still operate on outdated withdrawal cycles - three days, five days, even two weeks," said Sumedha Sharma, CFO of Hola Prime. "But when a trader qualifies, they've done the work. Our system recognizes that in real time. We've eliminated unnecessary approvals, automate what can be automated, and built the tech to support one promise: You withdraw in one hour. Every time." In addition to this, Hola Prime Futures offers Project X - a trading platform designed with simplicity and strong risk management at its core. Traders can access instruments listed on CME, COMEX, NYMEX, and CBOT, all from one intuitive interface. Furthermore, Hola Prime Futures also provides Quantower and R Trader Pro (Rithmic feed being compatible with multiple other platforms), allowing traders to work in the environment that best suits their strategy and comfort. MT4 Integration: Strengthening the Forex Domain While futures take center stage, Hola Prime hasn't taken its foot off the gas in the forex segment. In fact, the firm's forex vertical is receiving a major upgrade with the integration of MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - a move that underscores Hola Prime's dual-asset vision and long-term trader support strategy. They already have MT5 in place. This marks the addition of both MT4 and MT5 along with 3 other trading platforms- Ctrader, DX Trade, and Match Trade. So, Hola Prime now offers a whopping 5 trading platforms for its forex traders. "MT4 is a global standard for a reason," said Kapuria. "It's reliable, intuitive, and deeply compatible with the way traders operate - from algorithmic strategies to custom indicators. Bringing MT4 into our forex vertical wasn't a tactical move; it was a strategic necessity." This complements the firm's broader commitment to accessibility, performance, and infrastructure reliability across asset classes. "We don't believe in one-size-fits-all," added Sharma. "Forex traders need different tools and timelines than futures traders. Our ecosystem is now robust enough to serve both - without compromise." Education and Mentorship Supporting both launches is the firm's educational initiative, Hola Prime TV - an original content platform offering live trading sessions, expert market breakdowns, and 1-on-1 mentorship from industry experts. Unlike traditional prop firms, which often outsource trader education or rely on generic resources, Hola Prime has made coaching a direct part of its offering. "Traders today want more than capital - they want guidance, community, and real conversations about risk and resilience," said Himanshu Chandel, Marketing Director at Hola Prime. He added, "Hola Prime TV is built around that ethos. It's not about showing off trades. It's about showing what it takes to last." The Vision Ahead Hola Prime's dual expansion - into 1-hour withdrawal futures prop model and platform-enhanced forex reflects a larger ambition: to be not just a prop firm, but a trader-first institution that defines the next generation of global trading. "Our goal isn't to be the biggest," Kapuria concluded. "It's to be the most trusted. A place where traders know the rules, own their path and get rewarded without delay. We're building what every trader deserves: a fair shot." Hola Prime Futures and MT4 for Forex are both live. The future of trading isn't just faster - it's finally in the trader's favor. Social Links

