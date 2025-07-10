

HONG KONG, July 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Quam IR Awards 2024 (referred to as the “Awards”) was successfully held on July 9, 2025, at the Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, recognizing investor relations and sustainability teams that effectively implement best practices in a complex financial and investment environment. Hosted by Quam Investor Relations (Quam IR), the Quam IR Awards celebrated its 10th anniversary, having honored numerous outstanding listed companies over the years. The event was delighted to witness continuous progress across the industry, with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Management of Quam Plus Financial Group, including Ms. May Mak, Chief Financial Officer (seventh from the left); and Dr. Army Yan, Chief Investment Officer (eighth from the right), took picture together with award presenters and representatives of awarded companies. A Decade Milestone: Setting Benchmarks and Strengthening Market Confidence

The fairness and transparency of information disclosed by listed companies are critical factors for public investment decisions. These practices not only enhance public understanding of companies but also promote the healthy development of financial markets. Over the past decade, the Quam IR Awards has driven industry progress, fostering communication and trust between investors and listed companies. The Awards have recognized numerous listed companies, with growing credibility, and Quam IR is deeply honored by this achievement. Despite a challenging market sentiment influenced by the overall economic environment, this year’s Awards still received enthusiastic support from listed companies, with 10 companies receiving accolades. With the industry’s unwavering efforts, investor confidence is expected to be further strengthened. Special Awards Recognizing Sustainable Development Achievements

To acknowledge institutions’ contributions and performance in achieving sustainability goals, the Quam IR Awards introduced the “Sustainable Development Category” to commend companies excelling in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. This year, a special “Sustainable Development Category – Best Report of the Year” award was established to recognize companies showcasing their sustainability performance and commitments through ESG reports. Anta Sports Products Limited won this prestigious award.



With the growing importance of ESG issues, the event invited Alaya Consulting Limited to deliver a keynote speech. Mr. Tong Wong, Founder and GRI Nominated Trainer, spoke on “Navigating ESG Disclosure Trends: Challenges and Opportunities for Hong Kong Listcos” providing insights to help the industry navigate the latest ESG developments on the path to sustainability.



Investor Relations Prominence Accentuated in Volatile Macroeconomic Climate

Mr. Christopher Tang, Chief Executive Officer of Quam Asset Management Limited, said at the opening remark “Our investors are more than financiers; they are our partners who share our vision and support our growth. We value their trust and understand the significance of transparent and considerate relationships. This is why investor relations plays a crucial role in fostering transparency, trust, and effective communication between our company and its investors.”



Dr. Army Yan, Chief Investment Officer of Quam Plus Financial Group, said “Looking ahead, with the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), investor relations professionals need to stay ahead of market dynamics more than ever. AI can streamline processes, provide precise insights, and predict market trends. When leveraged effectively, it can elevate the standards of investor relations, enabling more efficient two-way communication with the market.” Steadfast Support from Industry Peers and Media Allies

Quam Investor Relations was honored to have Dr. Gordon Tsui, Board Director of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute; Dr. Michael Chan, Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Institute of Marketing; and Mr. Tony Wong, Founder and GRI Nominated Trainer of Alaya Consulting Limited, as award presenters, witnessing this grand occasion.



The ceremony received widespread support from business partners and media from Hong Kong and mainland China (in no particular order), including the Hong Kong Listed Companies Chamber, Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Directors Association, Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, FX678 and Pop Finance.



The list of awardees for Quam IR Awards 2024 (In alphabetical order of company name):

Stock Code Company Name Hong Kong Index Constituents (Hang Seng Index) Category 0006 Power Assets Holdings Limited 2382 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited Main Board Category 0081 China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited 0242 Shun Tak Holdings Limited 6811 Tai Hing Group Holdings Limited 1489 GC Construction Holdings Limited Sustainable Development Category Platinum 2020 ANTA Sports Products Limited Gold NA ALBA Integrated Waste Solutions (Hong Kong) Ltd 3613 Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited Silver 1229 Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Ltd The Best Report of the Year 2020 ANTA Sports Products Limited

Website of Quam IR Awards 2024: https://eventedm.quamhkir.com/QIRA2024-25/ For enquiries



Quam IR

Marketing & PR contact:

Ms. Mandy Lo T: 2217-2753 Email: mandy.lo@quamgroup.com

Ms. Charlie Chan T: 2217-2504 Email: charlie.chan@quamgroup.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Quam IR Awards

Sectors: Daily Finance

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

