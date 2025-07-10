Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 11, 2025
Friday, 11 July 2025, 08:28 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Bluemount Holdings Limited
Bluemount Holdings Limited Announces Pricing of $5.5 Million Initial Public Offering

HONG KONG, July 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - July 10, 2025, Bluemount Holdings Limited (Nadsaq: BMHL) (“Bluemount” or the “Company”), a Hong Kong-based consulting and advisory and financial services provider, as well as trader of commodities such as luxury timepieces, today announced the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,375,000 Class B Ordinary Shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 206,250 Class B Ordinary Shares at the public offering price per share to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about July 14, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

All of the Class B Ordinary Shares are being offered by Bluemount Holdings Limited. The Company intends to use net proceeds received from this offering for: (i) expansion of trading of watch business, (ii) acquisition of financial and investment related companies, with a focus on brokerage firms and/or asset management companies to enhance our trading capabilities and bolster our market footprint, and (iii)  general working capital needs.

The Class B Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “BMHL” on July 11, 2025.

Dominari Securities LLC acted as the representative of the underwriters, and Pacific Century Securities, LLC and Revere Securities LLC acted as co-underwriters to the Offering. Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company and VCL Law LLP acted as legal counsel to the underwriters for the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-285843), relating to the shares being sold in the Offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on June 30, 2025. This Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus relating to the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained, when available, from Dominari Securities LLC, 725 5th Ave, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Telephone: (212) 393-4500; Email: investmentbanking@dominarisecurities.com

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the completion and timing of closing of the Offering and the intended use of the proceeds. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

About Bluemount Holdings Limited  

Bluemount Holdings Limited, through its operating subsidiaries, is a Hong Kong-based consulting and advisory and financial services provider, as well as trader of commodities such as luxury timepieces. For its consulting and advisory services business segment, it provides comprehensive consulting and advisory services on business development strategies to its diverse clientele. Its financial services segment focuses on the provision of (i) underwriting and placing services; (ii) securities dealing and brokerage services; and (iii) asset management services. It also operates a subsidiary that is dedicated to the trading of luxury branded timepieces, where it sources, buys, and sells prestigious timepieces. For more information, visit http://www.bluemount.com and http://www.bluemount-commodities.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chan Wan Shan Sandra, CEO
Bluemount Holdings Limited
Room 1007, Capital Centre
151 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai,
Hong Kong
(+852) 2137 2688
Email:investors@bluemount.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Bluemount Holdings Limited
Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Bluemount Holdings Limited Announces Pricing of $5.5 Million Initial Public Offering  
July 11, 2025 08:28 HKT/SGT
ZA Miner Launches AI-Powered Bitcoin Mining Contracts, Marking Milestone in Cloud Mining Innovation  
July 11, 2025 07:00 HKT/SGT
XDS Datacentres and ICS Arabia partner to launch landmark 10MW Immersive Cooling Data Center in KSA  
July 11, 2025 06:00 HKT/SGT
Alpaca Network Announces Launch of Modelz: The First Decentralized Exchange for AI Models  
July 10, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
The 10th Quam IR Awards was Successfully Held  
July 10, 2025 21:30 HKT/SGT
All-New MAZDA CX-5 Debuts in Europe  
Thursday, July 10, 2025 5:56:00 PM
Sharp Signs Official Partnership with Tottenham Hotspur FC Pre-season Tour 2025 with Its AQUOS Brand  
Thursday, July 10, 2025 4:30:00 PM
Tianci International: Discussing Strategic Opportunities for the Shipping and Logistics Industry to Integrate with Blockchain Technology and RWA  
July 10, 2025 12:30 HKT/SGT
Tradable Bits Powers Fan Engagement for Rugby Australia's Hosting of the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Men's Tour 2025  
July 10, 2025 07:30 HKT/SGT
Hola Prime Unveils 'Hola Prime Futures' with Industry-First 1-Hour Withdrawals, Expands Forex Offering with MT4 Integration  
July 10, 2025 07:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
The World Quantum Summit 2025
23  -  24   July
Singpore
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
AI Agents Summit
18  -  19   September
Online
CFO & Finance Leaders Show
22  -  23   September
Dubai, UAE
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
HR Summit & Expo
19  -  24   October
Dubai, UAE
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       