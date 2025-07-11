Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, July 14, 2025
Monday, 14 July 2025, 14:48 HKT/SGT
Source: JLL
Buy International Homes at the Global Property Expo, Singapore


SINGAPORE, July 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - For Singaporeans envisioning buying a residential property abroad, the Global Property Expo organised by JLL (NYSE: JLL) offers an unparalleled opportunity to embark on that journey. This premier exhibition, dedicated to international real estate investment, will open its doors from Friday, July 18, to Sunday, July 20, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily at B2, Sands Expo & Convention Centre. Attendance at the Expo is free of charge. Filled with talks and over 30 exhibitors, numerous expert and specialist advisors, the Global Property Expo is an indispensable platform for anyone considering a residential property purchase beyond Singapore's shores.

Why Attend? Your Global Residential Property Search Starts Here.

The Global Property Expo is meticulously curated to provide Singaporean buyers with all the tools and insights needed to navigate the complexities of overseas residential property ownership.

See Properties from Across the World on the Exhibition Floor (30+ Exhibitors)

As the most expansive international residential property show ever held in Singapore, potential buyers can discover a wide array of international residential properties and related services, representing a truly global showcase with offerings from more than 20 countries.

Properties on exhibit span Bali to Bangkok, Lisbon to London, Dubai to Abu Dhabi, Perth to Auckland, Tokyo to Boston, and far beyond. 

Among the highlights, DAMAC Properties will showcase a curated selection of its signature waterfront developments, including Canal Crown, Altitude, Canal Heights, Canal Heights II, Couture by Cavalli, DAMAC Bay, DAMAC Bay 2, and DAMAC Casa.

ThirdHome will officially launch its presence in Asia at the Global Property Expo, bringing to the fore property ownership possibilities all over the world with a new investment model. 

3 Days of Learning Opportunities 

The Global Property Expo features talks on stage in the centre of the Exhibition from 11:00 AM to 6:30 PM daily. The Opening Ceremony at 11:00 AM on Friday, 18 July 2025 features a keynote address delivered by Adam Challis, who leads UK Research & Strategy at JLL, offering invaluable market foresight.

Learn how technology is democratising property ownership with tokenised buying, membership models, and more. And, don’t miss the Live-Streamed Closing Panel: "Buyers’ Toolkit: Your Next Steps to Owning Property Abroad" on Sunday at 6:00 PM. This live-streamed panel will distil the most actionable advice from across the conference into a practical checklist for prospective buyers, from due diligence and financing to legal considerations and post-purchase management.

Specialist Expertise On-Site

Attendees can engage directly with a comprehensive array of professionals. Developers will showcase their projects, while legal advisors will clarify international property laws, and mortgage advisors will guide you through financing options. 

Furthermore, property ownership can be a passport to residency. Immigration specialists will be on hand to discuss residency considerations linked to property purchase. This unparalleled access to experts ensures all your questions are answered under one roof.

The Global Property Expo is an essential event for any Singaporean contemplating a residential property investment overseas, providing a comprehensive platform for education, expert advice, and direct access to a world of real estate opportunities.

Register now at www.globalpropertyexpo.com

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Strategic Partner: About Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Chicago-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE.com) is a global network of top independent real estate firms, with 550 companies and 134,000 sales associates in over 70 countries. LeadingRE supports its members with powerful connections to other market leaders and access to innovative, performance-driven programs. Its online learning platform, LeadingRE Institute, was named to Training magazine’s Top 10 Hall of Fame. LeadingRE also operates RELO Direct®, Inc. (RELODirect.com), its full-service relocation management company providing mobility services for corporate and government clients; and Luxury Portfolio International® (LuxuryPortfolio.com), its luxury marketing division, which markets approximately 50,000 luxury homes annually. LeadingRE is also active in commercial real estate, with 200 firms in over 20 countries specializing in the commercial arena. The firm also has a strategic international project marketing program, Destinations by LeadingRE (DestinationsByLeadingRE.com).

Notes to editors:

  1. Pre-event interviews with organisers and key stakeholders are available. Please contact Theodore below.
  2. Media are welcome to attend the Global Property Expo and may register at pressroom.globalpropertyexpo.com/accreditation.
  3. Please see the Appendix below for a full list of confirmed exhibitors and key topics.
  4. Stay up to date: sign up for email notifications at marketing@globalpropertyexpo.com
  5. Follow Global Property Expo on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
media@globalpropertyexpo.com  
Theodore Woon, Director, PINPOINT PR
WhatsApp/Telegram: +65 9155 3507
Email: theodore@pinpointpr.sg

Appendix

Confirmed exhibitors include leading names such as JLL, Barfoot & Thompson, British Land, DAMAC Properties Co. LLC, Destinations by LeadingRE, Devato, Chalegrove Properties Limited, Citrus Living, Crimson Education, EMAAR, ES-CON Japan Ltd, Far East Consortium, Finbar Group, GetGround, Gurner Group, Helios & America Mortgages, Hotel 101, HSBC, International Property Alerts, Leading Real Estate Companies in the World, Levella Global, Marjan, Mouana Luxury Villas Phuket, Richmind, The Boundary, ThirdHome, Tiger Brokers, Tropicana, UOB, and Vakson.

The 3-day program is designed to demystify the process of buying abroad. Key topics include: 

  • Residential Investment 101: A Beginner’s Guide. How to choose the right agent and the pros and cons of renting versus owning;  Current market trends and hotspots for buyers.
  • Regional spotlights (Southeast Asia, Japan, Middle East, Australia-New Zealand, USA) with developers presenting their latest projects.
  • Property technology innovations, including insights from Japanese VC MetaProp and local company PropNex.
  • Alternative wealth-creation strategies: fractional ownership, tokenisation, and membership models. Hear from Samuel Lee of Fraxtor on 20 July at 12:00 PM, followed by a panel with experts from MetaProp and THIRDHOME, exploring how shared ownership and blockchain are reshaping luxury property access.
  • Seasoned investor insights: Hear firsthand from experienced investors on critical aspects like "My First Property Abroad: What I Wish I Knew" and "How HNWIs Are Building Passive Income Across Borders," providing practical lessons from those who have successfully diversified their portfolios.
  • Luxury Real Estate & Branded Properties: What premium means in practice.
  • Eco, Sustainability, Purpose, and Impact Investment.



Topic: Press release summary
Source: JLL
Sectors: Trade Shows, Real Estate & REIT, Daily News, ASEAN
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

