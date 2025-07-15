

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - UK & Dubai-based XDS DATACENTRES ("XDS"), a pioneer in liquid immersion digital infrastructure, has signed a major agreement with ICS Arabia for the construction and delivery of a world first state-of-the-art 10 MW immersion-cooled data center in Riyadh & Jeddah. This strategic collaboration, developed within ICS Arabia's Desert Dragon technology ecosystem, will bring advanced computing capacity, sustainability, and scalability to support Saudi Arabia's digital transformation. Abdullah Ayed Al Mazny, General Manager at Desert Dragon (ICS Arabia), and Ghufran Hamid, CEO of XDS, at the '10MW Immersive Cooling for AI Workload' signing on July 8. Under the terms of the 15-year agreement, ICS Arabia will design, construct, and hand over two 10MW facilities to XDS by Q4 2026. The project will utilize Desert Dragon's Tier III certified infrastructure and immersion cooling technology to support high-density workloads such as AI, machine learning, blockchain, and other GPU-intensive applications, while the facility will set new benchmarks for energy-efficient, high-performance computing in the region. The signing ceremony was held on July 8 at Desert Dragon’s headquarters in Riyadh, with key executives from both organizations in attendance. Ghufran Hamid, CEO of XDS, stated "We are pleased to partner with ICS Arabia on this landmark deployment. The Kingdom represents a key growth market for XDS, and the initial 10MW facilities will showcase the potential of immersion-cooled infrastructure to deliver both performance and sustainability. XDS would like to contribute to Vision 2030 by supplying sustainable infrastructure meeting global ESG standards. "This isn't just another facility, it's the beginning of a new era. No other data center company is providing the services XDS will provide, with the switch from air-cooled to liquid immersion. As demand for high-density AI workloads, sovereign compute, and climate-resilient digital infrastructure continues to rise, traditional air-cooled data centres are already struggling to cope. Immersion cooling isn't a niche but an inevitability." Abdullah Ayed Al Mazny, General Manager at Desert Dragon (ICS Arabia), added "Our partnership with XDS reflects our shared vision to deliver cutting-edge data center capabilities in the Kingdom. Together, we are enabling sovereign digital infrastructure aligned with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030." ICS Arabia Chairman Khurram Shah with XDS CEO Ghufran Hamid. Immersion Cooling at Scale Both Riyadh & Jeddah facilities will feature full immersion cooling with rack densities up to 368kW. This makes it ideal for services such as AI, GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), cloud-native compute, and hyperscale edge deployment. The design includes redundant N+N power and cooling systems, Tier III certification (TCCF and TCDD), and high-capacity network interconnectivity. Enterprise-Grade Service and SLAs Clients of XDS in Saudi Arabia will benefit from 99.982 percent uptime guarantees, fully managed colocation services and smart hands, flexible power allocations, GPU-as-a-Service, private cloud, server conversion, customer rack migration and engineering support, Infrastructure-as-a-Service & Software-as-a-Service. Supporting Saudi Arabia's Digital Future This is not only a new facility, but the beginning of a new era. This project represents a milestone for both XDS and ICS Arabia as they contribute to building the Kingdom's digital infrastructure and sovereign data capabilities. The XDS data center will support national cloud initiatives, artificial intelligence growth, and enterprise workloads that require scalable, low-latency compute infrastructure. Following the announcement of XDS's successful immersion cooled facility in Dubai, this expansion into the Kingdom further positions the company as a leading operator deploying immersion cooling at scale for high-density compute across the GCC. XDS CEO at the Riyadh construction site, footings completed for the 10MW Liquid Immersion datacentre in Riyadh. About XDS DATACENTRES XDS DATACENTRES provide next-generation facilities offering high-density racks, liquid immersion, direct-to-chip, end-to-end datacentre migration, managed services, and security & network operations. XDS has been specifically established to meet the rising demands of artificial intelligence applications and to provide data science, data engineering, virtual reality, metaverse, augmented reality, GPU-as-a-Service, Super Computer-as-a-Service, Infrastructure-as-a-Service, and Software-as-a-Service. Visit https://xdsdatacentres.com About ICS Arabia / Desert Dragon ICS Arabia is a leading engineering and technology company in Saudi Arabia with a focus on mission-critical infrastructure. Through its Desert Dragon initiative, ICS Arabia designs and operates Tier III and Tier IV data centres in collaboration with international and regional technology partners. Visit https://icsarabia.com/services/data-centers/ For further information, please email info@xdsdatacentres.com





