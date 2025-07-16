

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - maxWin Sports (https://maxwinofficial.com) today joins EBM-GIGA Racing Team as a Brand Partner and will be making the company's motorsports debut in the Malaysian round of the AUTOBACS SUPER GT series held at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit. The sponsorship will also include selected rounds in the GT World Challenge Asia series. EBM-GIGA Racing Team will be spearheaded by Malaysian veteran racer Adrian D'Silva who will team up alongside Frenchman Dorian Boccolacci driving a Porsche 911 GT3R (992) in the GT300 Class this weekend. "Our Brand Partnership underlines maxWin Sports' "Beyond Limits" which is an initiative to champion local Malaysian athletes," said maxWin Sports' Chief Executive Officer James Stapleton. "The goal is to empower Malaysian sports, to support Malaysia's growing sports ecosystem and to make an impact in the local sports industry. We are aiming at inspiring the next generation of athletes in Malaysia. This aligns with maxWin's broader mission of giving back to the community and fostering excellence beyond the digital space." The 59-year-old D'Silva has 146 race starts to his credit and will be making his first appearance in SUPER GT. D'Silva's career highlights include multiple appearances in the Asian Le Mans series and GT World Challenge Asia since 2010, and the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia, where he currently competes driving for Earl Bamber Motorsport. In 2021, he participated in the Spa-Francorchamps 24-Hour race with EBM Giga Racing, a 100 percent Malaysian-owned team. His achievements include a 3rd place finish at the Sepang 12 Hours in 2023, 4th in LMP3 at Asian Le Mans 2016, 4th in 2013 and 5th in 2014 at the Merdeka Endurance Race, and 3rd in the Asian Touring Car Series in 2009. Boccolacci meanwhile, joins the team with 239 race starts. Having successfully competed in a number of single-seater categories, winning races in GP3 and competing in FIA Formula 2 among other things, Boccolacci garnered success in GT cars, winning the V6 class at the 2020 24 Hours of Nurburgring and becoming the 2023 champion of the Porsche Carrera Cup France. The Autobacs SUPER GT returns to Malaysia after an absence of 12 years and will be staged for three years following the signing of an agreement between HARO Sports & Entertainment as the rights holder and promoter for the Malaysian round of the SUPER GT and the GT Association (GTA) as the rights holders for SUPER GT. The Malaysian round of the 2025 Autobacs SUPER GT race will be run over a distance of 300km and will be the third round of the 2025 race calendar which features a total of eight rounds – seven of which will take place in various circuits within Japan. Malaysia will remain as the ONLY overseas race for Super GT. The weekend concluded on a high note, with the EBM-GIGA Racing Team receiving the Best Team Performance Award, a recognition of their outstanding teamwork and competitive spirit throughout the event. About maxWin maxWin is one of the most trusted online casinos in Malaysia, holding authorization and licenses to operate in various countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, India, and Korea. As a Malaysia online casino featured among the best online casinos in Asia for 2024, we are recognized as one of the premier online casinos. About SUPER GT SUPER GT features the top manufacturers and drivers from Japan competing in the GT500 and GT300 Classes, attracting the best of Japanese manufacturers the likes of Nissan, Lexus, Toyota, Honda and Subaru, as well as continental marques that include Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari and BMW. Social Links

