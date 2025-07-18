Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, July 19, 2025
Friday, 18 July 2025, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: International Land Alliance, Inc
International Land Alliance Unveils New Revenue Model Featuring 100 Rental Homes in Cabo Oasis

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, today announced a new planned phase at its Cabo Oasis development.  With the engineering and interior roads already completed, the Company plans to begin offering this rental property product in the next 45 days.

“The market for rentals in Baja is in high demand and we will be meeting that demand with this new phase,” said ILAL president Frank Ingrande. “Not only is this a natural conduit for subsequent sales but will provide recurring rental revenues in addition to management fees.  We have added a new marketing team with offices in Las Vegas and Northern California to focus on the new rental and sales phases.  We have worked with this team that will now be operating in Las Vegas and Northern California for over 20 years and are excited to add this new inventory to their product offering.  We have already started our weekly informational dinner seminars in Las Vegas and had our first on site sales tour.”

Sales continue to be strong for ILAL as the sales team reported 8 new homesite contracts signed over the weekend, including 4 contracts from newly released inventory at Cabo Oasis. With the beachfront inventory sold, the Company has released and opened for sales sites in Oasis Phase II, which comprises 200 homesites with an average price of $30,000. Four additional sales contracts were reported from Rancho Costa Verde homesites.

As previously announced, the Company reported sales at Cabo Oasis of 23 beachfront lots average price entry prices of $80,000 each and 5 new homes in the contract stage. The new homes are being built on beachfront homesites adjacent to the planned 72-room condotel on the beach fronting an existing natural lagoon at Cabo Oasis. This will serve as a flagship amenity for owners at both Rancho Costa Verde and Cabo Oasis. This Sante Fe style design will be a scaled-up version of the existing boutique hotel at Rancho Costa Verde.  The total construction revenue for these first five homes is projected to be in excess of $1.3M, with the first home expecting break ground in August 2025.

The Company opened up sales at its Cabo Oasis, a master planned community located just eight kilometers south of Rancho Costa Verde in San Felipe, Baja California. With 500 homesites available for development, this represents over $15,000,000 in gross lot sales potential, followed by over $125,000,000 in gross potential construction revenue.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectations and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

CONTACT:
Amplifi PR
Erik Blum
Erik@AmplifiPR.com 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: International Land Alliance, Inc
Sectors: Real Estate & REIT
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
International Land Alliance Unveils New Revenue Model Featuring 100 Rental Homes in Cabo Oasis  
July 18, 2025 21:00 HKT/SGT
Virturo Broker Launches Enhanced AI-Powered Trading Suite at London Investor Summit  
July 18, 2025 17:00 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Gold Corp Provides Comprehensive Update on Its Flagship Project - the Polymetallic Hat Deposit  
July 18, 2025 14:09 HKT/SGT
Honda Koraidon First Showrun during Suzuka 8 Hours
  
Friday, July 18, 2025 10:06:00 AM
SJC2 optical submarine cable in operation  
Friday, July 18, 2025 8:36:00 AM
Latest GA Autonomous Jet Demo Features Live Air-to-Air Engagement Capability  
July 18, 2025 00:05 HKT/SGT
Belgian Aircrew Completes MQ-9B Training  
July 18, 2025 00:05 HKT/SGT
A New Transatlantic Partnership for European CCA  
July 18, 2025 00:00 HKT/SGT
IP Roundtable and International Publishing Forum held at Hong Kong Book Fair today  
July 17, 2025 20:32 HKT/SGT
Cornerstone Robotics Signs MOU with NHG Health and NTU Singapore to Facilitate Accessibility of RAS to Patients in Singapore  
July 17, 2025 18:45 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
The World Quantum Summit 2025
23  -  24   July
Singpore
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
AI Agents Summit
18  -  19   September
Online
CFO & Finance Leaders Show
22  -  23   September
Dubai, UAE
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
HR Summit & Expo
19  -  24   October
Dubai, UAE
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       