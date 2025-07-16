

HONG KONG, July 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong's cultural and creative industries have welcomed a new wave of talent. Organized by the Innovative Entrepreneur Association (“IEA”) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (“CCIDA”), the Hong Kong Picture Book Publishing Support Programme (“HKPSP” or the “Programme”) has successfully nurtured eight local illustrators to create internationally appealing silent books through a rigorous selection process. These works previously debuted at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair and the Beijing International Book Fair, where they garnered widespread attention. This week, they will be presented to local readers at the Hong Kong Book Fair 2025. Subsequently, the works will be displayed at other major international book fairs, marking the official entry of Hong Kong picture books onto the global stage and showcasing the city’s creative and cultural prowess to the international publishing community. Picture books are a key growth driver for the global publishing industry. Through a combination of simple text and illustrations, they can effectively enhance children's language skills, a benefit that is widely recognized. Visual storytelling and interpretation also aid in children's cognitive development. Additionally, picture books stimulate observation, creativity, and emotional understanding and serve as excellent educational tools. They provide opportunities for parents and children to bond through shared reading. Outstanding picture books transcend age barriers and are beloved by readers of all ages. With sponsorship from the CCIDA, the IEA launched the HKPSP to provide comprehensive support to local illustrators and publishers. The Programme encourages the creation and publication of high-quality picture books, both with and without text. Through cross-border collaborations and promotional activities, it aims to broaden the international perspective and market potential of Hong Kong's picture book industry. The Programme’s first phase features eight silent books created by illustrators selected for the inaugural "Go! Illustrators – Hong Kong Picture Book Illustrators International Book Fair Promotion Programme." These works demonstrate exceptional visual storytelling and creative passion. Each book conveys rich emotions and narrative tension, showcasing the illustrators’ talent and their ability to resonate with both children and adults. The eight illustrators selected for the inaugural "Go! Illustrators – Hong Kong Picture Book Illustrators International Book Fair Promotion Programme" are as follows: 1. Keung (Keung Chi Kit), a popular Hong Kong children's comic artist. His book Life of a Painting tells the story of how the value and meaning of a canvas changes in the hands of different people, illustrating that the worth of an object depends on the perception of its owner.

2. Amy Chai, a Hong Kong illustrator, whose work The Perfect Journey of Lily the Butterfly conveys the importance of cherishing the present and enjoying every beautiful experience.

3. Isatisse (Isabel Tong), a Hong Kong illustrator, presents Just Close Your Eyes, a story that encourages readers to face and overcome their challenges.

4. Threefire (Ceci Chow), an illustrator and animator, whose book Flow Flow Flow explores the idea of living freely and joyfully.

5. Karman Chiu, a picture book creator, presents My Sadness Swallows Me Up – a story about a girl dealing with the loss of her beloved cat.

6. Michelle Fung, a cross-media artist, whose work The Ice Queen tells the story of an ice queen who takes action to protect her damaged kingdom.

7. Nalok.Lok, a committee member of the Hong Kong Society of Illustrators and a therapeutic picture book artist. Her book You Are Not Alone! tells the story of a special child overcoming challenges and learning self-acceptance while seeking true friendship.

8. Bonnie Pang, an illustrator represented by the international agency Astound Agency, whose book My Unique Friend tells the story of a girl who befriends a flying crocodile-unicorn hybrid. The illustrators’ works will be showcased during the Hong Kong Book Fair. The public can meet them at Booth A02, Hall 3B at the following times: Date Time Author 16 July (Wed) 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Keung (Keung Chi Kit) 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Amy Chai 17 July (Thu) 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Isatisse (Isabel Tong) 18 July (Fri) 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Threefire (Ceci Chow) 19 July (Sat) 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Karman Chiu 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Michelle Fung 20 July (Sun) 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Nalok.Lok 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Bonnie Pang

Ms. Cherrie Chong, President of the Innovative Entrepreneur Association, said, "As an international metropolis blending Eastern and Western cultures, Hong Kong’s rich artistic heritage and diverse cultural background make it a fertile ground for nurturing high-quality picture books. With the generous support of the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, we have been able to help eight exceptionally creative illustrators transform their ideas into internationally competitive works. Each creator uses the unique medium of silent books to break language barriers and tell universal stories through visual language. These works not only showcase the social awareness of Hong Kong artists, but also demonstrate the potential of local creations to captivate global audiences. We hope to leverage platforms such as book fair workshops to allow more parents and children to experience the charm of Hong Kong picture books firsthand, while actively expanding our overseas distribution networks to showcase Hong Kong’s creative power to the world. In the future, the Programme will continue to discover new talent, support local creations, and establish picture books as a new cultural export of Hong Kong." Ms. Cherrie Chong, President of the Innovative Entrepreneur Association (fifth from the left, back row), is meeting the public along with illustrators selected for the "Go! Illustrators – Hong Kong Picture Book Illustrators International Book Fair Promotion Programme" and showcasing their works at the 2025 Hong Kong Book Fair. About the Innovative Entrepreneur Association

The Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA) consists of winners of the "Creative Entrepreneur Awards." It is committed to promoting "creative entrepreneurship" and business education in Hong Kong, mainland China, and overseas. The IEA collaborates with the government and other organizations to allow aspiring entrepreneurs to benefit from award winners' experiences and business strategies. It helps entrepreneurs face challenges, provides advice, enhances Hong Kong's competitiveness, and encourages award winners to fulfill social responsibilities, creating a win-win situation for members and the public. About the Hong Kong Picture Book Publishing Support Programme

The Hong Kong Picture Book Publishing Support Programme, organized by the Innovative Entrepreneurs Association and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, aims to capitalize on Hong Kong's unique cultural and geographical advantages to encourage the creation and publication of locally produced picture books with international market potential. Key [initiatives/project achievements] include: 1. Facilitated the Hong Kong publication of eight wordless picture books (Phase 1) created by illustrators selected from the inaugural “Go Illustrators! – Hong Kong Picture Book Illustrators at International Book Fairs Promotion Scheme.”

2. Facilitated the Hong Kong publication of eight picture books (Phase 2), including six text-based works by Hong Kong illustrators and two wordless volumes created by mainland Chinese artists.

3. Provided professional mentorship for selected illustrators to enhance the quality of their picture books under this scheme, while strengthening their potential for cross-industry collaborations and licensing opportunities.

4. Organized a series of seminars, school workshops, and bookstore pop-up exhibitions across Hong Kong to promote the published picture books, fostering local readers' appreciation for both text-based and wordless picture books.

5. Promoted the publications at the Hong Kong Book Fair 2025 as well as at international book fairs, including the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, Beijing International Book Fair, Southern China Book Festival, and China Shanghai International Children’s Book Fair, showcasing exceptional Hong Kong picture books to local audiences while expanding their global reach. For details, please visit: https://hkpsp.hk/ Media Inquiries:

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Shelly Cheng: +852 2864 4857

Iris Au Yeung: +852 2114 4913

sprg_hkpsp@sprg.com.hk





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Innovative Entrepreneur Association

Sectors: Retail & eCommerce, Art, Music & Design, Education

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

