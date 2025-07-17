

CYBERJAYA, MALAYSIA, July 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) and EC-Council, a global leader in cybersecurity certifications and learning technology, today announced a new partnership that will offer government employees nationwide with increased access to cybersecurity training and certifications through the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE) in Malaysia. The collaboration supports Malaysia's pioneering efforts to boost human cyber capital and strengthen the nation's defences against growing digital threats, equipping government employees with advanced, industry-relevant skills through flexible learning modules. In collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the partnership will further expand the CCoE Cybersecurity Curriculum, which already offers a wide range of globally recognized course offerings and certifications. With the addition of the cutting-edge EC-Council Learning (ECL) platform, one of the world's most advanced cloud-based cybersecurity education ecosystems, the CCoE is expanding self-paced online and in-person learning for Malaysian civil servants, helping more men and women to upskill and complete courses in their own time. In support of the Malaysian government's commitment to cybersecurity capacity building, the addition of EC-Council Learning marks a significant evolution of the CCoE's curriculum, enhancing its existing programs with a robust, cloud-based platform to bolster government workforces with world-class skills and qualifications as cyber threats escalate. Jaclyn Sim, Cybersecurity Training Manager for BlackBerry at the Malaysia Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, said, "BlackBerry's partnership with EC-Council represents a meaningful step forward in the shared mission to build a cyber-resilient Malaysia. This initiative builds upon the CCoE's extensive curriculum of online and in-person training, with an advanced, flexible platform that empowers civil servants to learn anytime, anywhere. Together with MCMC, we remain committed to upskilling and fostering a culture of continuous learning across the public sector." Jay Bavisi, Founder and CEO of EC-Council added, "At the heart of this partnership is a shared mission between EC-Council, BlackBerry and the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence to build a cyber-resilient Malaysia by placing trusted, modern cyber learning tools in the hands of every civil servant." Through this initiative, Malaysian civil service professionals will gain access to a full spectrum of programs aligned with national digital ambitions, including: Advanced Cyber Leadership Training : Featuring the globally recognized Certified Chief Information Security Officer ( CCISO ) program, designed to prepare boardroom-ready executives capable of leading strategic cyber governance and building resilient security operations.

: Featuring the globally recognized program, designed to prepare boardroom-ready executives capable of leading strategic cyber governance and building resilient security operations. Hands-On Technical Skill Development : Delivered through EC-Council's flagship Certified Ethical Hacker ( CEH ) program and other globally recognized certifications, widely acknowledged as the gold standard in offensive security training.

: Delivered through EC-Council's flagship program and other globally recognized certifications, widely acknowledged as the gold standard in offensive security training. Cyber Essentials for New Entrants: A comprehensive suite of beginner-friendly courses, real-world labs, and interactive Capture-the-Flag (CTF) challenges the largest of its kind globally-designed to onboard new talent into the cybersecurity workforce. This BlackBerry and EC-Council news also coincides with the recent 12-month anniversary of the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE), which has rapidly grown into an international hub for cyber talent development, attracting a $3.9M CAD investment from the Government of Canada. Over the past year, the CCoE has launched several initiatives, including multiple partnerships with globally-certified partners such as CompTIA, SANS Institute, ICS2 and Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, awarded scholarships to aspiring cyber leaders and introduced programs to foster diversity and inclusion in the sector. Find out more about EC-Council courses for Malaysian civil servants at the CCoE via ccoemalaysia@blackberry.com. Visit here for more information about the Malaysia CCoE or follow us on Linkedin. About EC-Council The International Council of E-Commerce Consultants (EC-Council) is a global leader in cybersecurity education, certification, and training. Known for its flagship programs such as Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) and Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO), EC-Council serves professionals in over 145 countries and is trusted by governments, military agencies, and Fortune 500 companies worldwide. About BlackBerry BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services. Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com Media Contact - EC-Council

Sean Lim - Senior Vice President (SVP) at EC-Council

sean@eccouncil.org SOURCE: BlackBerry





Topic: Press release summary

Source: BlackBerry Limited

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, CyberSecurity, Wireless, Apps

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

