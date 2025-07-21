Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, July 21, 2025
Sunday, 20 July 2025, 17:53 HKT/SGT
Source: HKTDC
Hong Kong Book Fair, Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks to reopen earlier at 9am tomorrow with extended evening hours

HONG KONG, July 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As the Hong Kong Observatory will consider issuing Strong Wind Signal No. 3 between 7 and 9 pm, the Hong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks will reopen earlier to the public at 9am tomorrow (21 July), with extended evening hours, allowing residents and tourists to immerse themselves in the worlds of literature, sports and leisure activities and snacks with a single ticket. 

The opening hours for the remaining two days of the fairs are as follows:

21 July
- The Hong Kong Book Fair will open earlier at 9am and will be extended and close at 11pm.
- The Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks will open earlier at 9am and will be extended and close at 10pm.

22 July
- The three fairs will open from 9am to 5pm.

Admission tickets purchased on 20 July can be used within the remaining fair days. Alternatively, ticket holders may request a refund upon presentation of unused valid tickets. VIP tickets and complimentary tickets are not eligible for refunds. Refund arrangements will be announced on the Book Fair website (www.hkbookfair.com).

