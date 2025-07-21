Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: 31 Concept
31 Concept Emerges From Stealth Mode, to Unveil Groundbreaking Network Intelligence Platform at Iss Asia 2025
Unveiling the Future of Encrypted Traffic Visibility and Sovereign Cyber Intelligence

DUBAI, July 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - 31 Concept (31C), a technology startup specializing in advanced network intelligence and traffic visibility solutions, today officially announces its emergence from stealth mode. Following a successful $6 million pre-seed funding round in December 2024, the company has grown to a team of 35 world-class professionals and quietly achieved several critical milestones, including the development of its flagship platform designed to enhance digital sovereignty, cyber defense, and national infrastructure visibility.

31 Concept31 Concept Next-Gen Network Intelligence

Over the past several months, 31C has operated in stealth while building a groundbreaking platform that enables real-time inspection and classification of network traffic - even when encrypted. This advanced solution is engineered to help governments, regulators, law enforcement agencies, and large enterprises gain deep visibility into digital communications and infrastructure activity. It combines high-performance packet-level analytics with AI-driven intelligence.

At the ISS Asia 2025 Conference, taking place the first week of September in Singapore, 31 Concept will publicly debut its platform for the first time in a closed-door session dedicated to government, regulatory, and law enforcement audiences. This presentation will include a live demonstration, showcasing how 31C's technology provides deep, actionable insights critical for national and digital security.

"We've spent the past year building in silence, and now we're ready to show the world what we've been working on," said Misha Hanin, CEO of 31 Concept. "Our mission is to enable the guardians of digital infrastructure to reclaim visibility and control-especially in a world dominated by encryption, fragmentation, and geopolitical uncertainty."

The $6 million in initial funding (Pre-seed) came from a mature strategic investor who shared the company's vision and long-term approach to innovation. Since then, 31C has successfully delivered multiple technical and business milestones, validating the platform's real-world applicability.

Pioneering Research Through 31C Research Division

At the core of 31C's long-term innovation strategy lies its dedicated research division - 31C Research. This division operates at the intersection of science and technology, bringing together a global team of PhDs in quantum cryptography, professors in mathematics, and hands-on experts in cybersecurity, networking, and artificial intelligence.

Unlike traditional R&D teams, 31C Research isn't just focused on product development; it is tasked with pushing the boundaries of what's possible in intelligent traffic analysis, encrypted data interpretation, and quantum-resistant security frameworks. The division is already contributing to advanced studies in post-quantum cryptography, secure communications, and AI-augmented traffic inspection.

In line with the company's commitment to give back to the global tech community, 31C Research will also begin open-sourcing selected internal tools and research assets on GitHub, supporting collaboration, transparency, and educational initiatives across the cybersecurity ecosystem.

"Our research arm reflects our belief that fundamental breakthroughs come when rigorous science meets real-world urgency," said Boriss Heismann, CTO of 31C. "We're not just building for now-we're building for the next era of cybersecurity and digital defense."

Contact Information
Misha Hanin
CEO
misha.hanin@31c.io

SOURCE: 31 Concept




