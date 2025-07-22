

BANGKOK, July 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Spacely AI, the Bangkok-based startup bringing generative AI to architecture and interior design, has raised US $1 million in Seed funding led by PropTech Farm Fund III, with participation from Wannaporn Phornprapha (Managing Director, P Landscape Co., Ltd.), Ted Poshakrishna Thirapatana (Founder, UTC Holdings Co., Ltd.), and Mek Srunyu Stittri (former VP Engineering, GitLab). The round follows Spacely AI's pre-seed investment from SCB 10X. The new capital will accelerate product development and expand the company's footprint in key global markets. Spacely AI Seed Round Fundraising Infographic Spacely AI's mission is to help architects win more business, unlock greater creativity, and cut costs. Its cloud suite delivers AI rendering for interior and exterior spaces, intuitive image-editing tools, AI virtual staging, and automated 3D model generation. Fully integrated with SketchUp via Extension Warehouse, the platform is adding support for more leading CAD tools so professionals can work inside the software they already know. "Every architecture firm is rebuilding its workflow around AI," said Paruey Anadirekkul, CEO of Spacely AI. "Success now depends on how quickly you adapt - especially as clients are already experimenting with these tools." Seed proceeds will launch Spacely AI's next-generation 2D-to-3D automation engine, which removes up to 80 percent of manual concept work, establish a U.S. market presence, and equip global partners with sales and co-marketing resources. "Design speed now determines deal speed," noted Fredrik Bergman, CEO of PropTech Farm. "We at PropTech Farm believe Spacely AI's instant visualisation turns hesitant prospects into committed buyers long before the first brick is laid." Wannaporn Phornprapha, Managing Director of P Landscape Co., Ltd., added, "Design workflows can be painfully slow. Spacely AI shows how technology can save time and energy for the work that truly matters." Over the past year, Spacely AI has grown revenue 10×, served more than 1,500+ architecture and interior-design firms in 50+ countries, and produced over two million unique renders. The company has won 1st Place at the Krungsri Finno Efra Accelerator, People's Choice at Paddle AI Launchpad, 2nd Runner-Up at the SketchUp Innovation Challenge, 1st Place at the Property Portal Watch Conference, a Top-10 spot in Echelon Top 100 Southeast Asia, and 2nd Runner-Up at Tech in Asia Startup Arena. The Verge recently named Spacely AI one of the most-recommended AI tools for design professionals. Spacely AI invites architects, interior designers, and real estate professionals to integrate AI into their workflows and experience a new standard of speed and creativity. Start a free trial or book a live demo at spacely.ai. Together, Spacely AI and its members will eliminate bottlenecks, spark bold ideas, and win projects faster. About Spacely AI Spacely AI is a SaaS company bringing generative AI to the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industry. Spacely AI's mission is to empower design professionals to win more business, unleash greater creativity, and cut project costs. About PropTech Farm PropTech Farm is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage real estate technology companies across Asia-Pacific and Europe. Backed by an experienced team with a track record of successful exits, the firm focuses on startups transforming the built environment across the full lifecycle-from planning and construction to property management and energy optimization. PropTech Farm combines hands-on support with global networks to help founders scale innovative solutions in complex, high-growth markets. PropTech Farm Fund 3 is structured as a sub-fund of Florissant VCC and managed by Swiss-Asia Financial Services. Contact Information

Nawinda Han

Marketing

hello@spacely.ai

SOURCE: Spacely AI





