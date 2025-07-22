

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Source Intelligence has launched its EUDR solution to help companies simplify deforestation risk management and automate compliance workflows ahead of upcoming enforcement deadlines. Purpose-built for the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), the SaaS-based solution enables businesses to streamline supply chain traceability, risk assessment, and due diligence reporting. As companies prepare for the regulation's requirements, failure to comply could result in fines of up to 4% of annual turnover, making early action essential. Source Intelligence Logo Source Intelligence's logo and "Trust your source" tagline Source Intelligence's solution enables companies to implement an end-to-end EUDR due diligence workflow, from tracing product origins and validating supplier data to identifying deforestation risk and submitting due diligence statements. A direct integration with the EU TRACES platform allows Source Intelligence to submit statements on behalf of clients as an authorized representative, helping companies streamline final reporting requirements. With Source Intelligence's EUDR solution, companies can: Enhance supply chain visibility by mapping sub-tier relationships and tracking sourcing activity in real time

by mapping sub-tier relationships and tracking sourcing activity in real time Identify deforestation risks faster using Article 9-aligned scoring and multi-source environmental datasets

using Article 9-aligned scoring and multi-source environmental datasets Improve efficiency through automation and a direct connection to EU TRACES

through automation and a direct connection to EU TRACES Reduce compliance risk by proactively flagging high-risk suppliers and sourcing areas using satellite imagery and customizable risk models The platform's satellite-powered deforestation detection tools assess land use change with precision and provide actionable insights for risk mitigation. These capabilities are bolstered by real-time data validation, customizable risk assessments, and centralized documentation-all designed to help companies operationalize the three-step due diligence process outlined by the European Commission. "The EUDR requires companies to reach deeper into their supply chains, gather more specific data, and act on risk with greater speed," said Mike Flynn, Chief Product Officer at Source Intelligence. "Our solution is designed to make that process manageable-combining automation, advanced risk screening, and satellite monitoring to help businesses take control of their due diligence obligations before enforcement begins." While the EUDR is already in force, operators and traders must fully implement the required due diligence process by December 30, 2025. Micro and small enterprises have until June 30, 2026. With deadlines fast approaching, Source Intelligence offers a streamlined path to readiness. Interested organizations are invited to schedule a demo and experience the advanced EUDR solution firsthand. About Source Intelligence Source Intelligence is the leading provider of AI-driven supply chain compliance and sustainability software. Built for mid-market and enterprise manufacturers, our configurable SaaS platform centralizes supply chain data, automates regulatory workflows, and scales with program maturity. Our software blends AI and in-house expert oversight to deliver efficiency without compromising accuracy. From product compliance and EPR to conflict minerals and component obsolescence, we help global compliance teams reduce risk, improve visibility, and meet evolving obligations with confidence. Learn more at www.sourceintelligence.com. Contact Information

