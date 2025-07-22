Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 18:53 HKT/SGT
Satellite Direct-to-Device: CaoCao Becomes the World's First to Embed LEO Satellite Communication Services in the Robotaxi Platform

HONG KONG, July 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On July 22, CaoCao announced a strategic partnership with Geespace, a leading commercial aerospace company in China, to further enhance autonomous driving safety standards by leveraging the satellite services of the "Geely Constellation." The collaboration aims to ensure that robotaxis remain "always online, never disconnected."

(Attendees: Yang Jian, Vice Chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (third from left); Gong Xin, Executive Director and CEO of CaoCao (second from left); Wang Yang, CEO of Geespace (second from right); Qiang Qi, CTO of CaoCao (first from left); Qu Suchao, Deputy General Manager of Geespace and General Manager of Lane Position (first from right))

Both parties plan to explore the application of global satellite communication and high-precision positioning technologies for managing and operating robotaxi fleets. The integration of satellite application products and services into CaoCao's robotaxis will establish CaoCao as the world’s first mobility platform to fully incorporate low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication and centimeter-level, high-precision positioning technologies into robotaxi operations. This initiative paves the way for the future large-scale deployment of robotaxis and ensures their safety.

Satellite Direct-to-Device Enhances Vehicle Safety Redundancy
When it comes to safety, CaoCao's human-driven ride-hailing service is already ahead of the industry. CaoCao's accident rate per order in both 2023 and 2024 was significantly lower than the industry average, according to Frost & Sullivan data. This was due to the company's hardware redundancy and professional drivers.

Currently, CaoCao is conducting a pilot program for robotaxis and steadily expanding its fleet. To provide the safest possible travel experience for robotaxis, CaoCao is leveraging aerospace technology to improve safety beyond vehicle hardware redundancy. These lay a solid foundation for the upcoming rapid development phase of autonomous driving.

It is learned that robotaxis on the CaoCao platform will gain two key capabilities:

Safety Redundancy of Satellite Communication: Robotaxis are equipped with integrated satellite communication capabilities to ensure real-time data transmission and emergency status reporting even in remote operational areas. As a result, uninterrupted and dependable connectivity between robotaxis and the control center establishes a substantial foundation for remote monitoring, dispatching, and emergency intervention.

Centimeter-Level Positioning Accuracy: Robotaxis are paired with high-precision sensors. These sensors minimize positioning errors to an extremely low level. They can even achieve precise lane-level positioning and tracking in complex environments like urban canyons and overpasses. Additionally, their strong ability to withstand interference ensures that positioning signals remain stable and reliable during severe weather, including heavy rain.

Gong Xin, CEO of CaoCao, stated: “Safety is the core prerequisite and ultimate test for robotaxi commercialization. By selecting and deploying satellite application products and services, we are integrating 'heaven' (satellite technology) and 'earth' (robotaxi intelligence) to build an innovative, multilayered safety redundancy system. This system represents not only a synergy of cutting-edge technologies, but also CaoCao's firm commitment to safeguarding user safety and leading the future of secure mobility."

Further Upgraded Robotaxi Ecosystem of CaoCao
Backed by the Geely Group, CaoCao is a key pillar of the group’s future mobility strategy, establishing China’s first closed-loop, fully self-developed ecosystem encompassing "customized vehicles + autonomous driving technology + mobility platform." CaoCao now stands as the only Chinese mobility company whose full-chain capabilities are comparable to Tesla’s "manufacturing + autonomous driving + operations" model.

CaoCao’s robotaxi platform seamlessly integrates its operational expertise with the Geely Group’s strengths in automotive manufacturing and autonomous driving technology. With its proven capabilities in service standardization, cost optimization, and asset management—all validated through customized vehicles—CaoCao is well-positioned to drive the large-scale deployment of robotaxi services.

The strategic partnership with Geespace exemplifies the efficient synergy within the Geely Group’s smart mobility technology ecosystem. As the Geely Group’s provider of aerospace information and communication infrastructure and solutions, Geespace focuses on constructing and operating a LEO satellite constellation, manufacturing satellites, and developing satellite applications. Geespace also independently builds and operates the "Geely Constellation," which currently consists of 30 in-orbit satellites and over 5,000 high-precision ground-based positioning stations across China. These efforts rank Geespace among the industry leaders in terms of hardware scale and operational support capabilities.

As members of the Geely ecosystem, CaoCao and Geespace collaborate to eliminate data coordination barriers caused by differing technical standards in traditional supply chains. This not only highlights the synergistic advantages of CaoCao’s robotaxi ecosystem but also propels China’s autonomous driving industry into a new phase of secure and controllable ecological integration, moving beyond mere technological convergence.




