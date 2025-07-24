



Suwon, South Korea, July 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Avantor, Inc., a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries, has inaugurated its new office in Suwon, Korea. The office relocation reflects Avantor’s continued investment in the Asia Pacific region and its commitment to providing a modern, collaborative workspace for associates. The new office space is designed to enhance collaboration, drive innovation and build closer customer relationships. With this relocation, Avantor is better positioned to continue serving the fast-evolving Korean market while advancing its global mission of setting science in motion to create a better world. Company leaders, including Benoit Gourdier, Executive Vice President, Biopharma Production Segment; Christophe Couturier, Executive Vice President, AMEA Region; and Narayana Rao Rapolu, Senior Vice President, Global Bioprocessing Commercial, joined the office opening, underscoring Korea’s strategic importance within Avantor’s global operations. “Establishing our new office in Suwon is a strategic move that strengthens our presence in one of Asia’s most dynamic markets,” said Christophe Couturier, Executive Vice President, AMEA Region. “This space enables our teams to stay closely connected to our customers’ evolving needs and reinforces our ability to deliver tailored solutions that drive meaningful outcomes in the Asia Pacific region.”



About Avantor Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook. Regional Media Contact: Swati Chhabra

