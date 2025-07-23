Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 24, 2025
Wednesday, 23 July 2025, 20:03 HKT/SGT
Share:
China's Largest Agricultural Internet Company Yimutian Set to List on Nasdaq
- Integrating Millions of Agricultural Brokers

HONG KONG, July 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Yimutian Inc., a leading B2B digital service provider for agricultural products in China, filed a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 9, seeking to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol YMT. The offering price range is set at $4.10 to $5.00 per share, and aiming to raise up to $20 million. Chairman Jinhong Deng and his team are currently conducting a roadshow in the U.S., showcasing Yimutian's unique business model and its profound impact on Chinese agriculture, with the listing expected to be completed by the end of July.

Founded in 2011, Yimutian has evolved from a basic information service platform into a comprehensive digital agriculture enterprise covering the entire agricultural supply chain. To date, it has served over 56 million users and  attracted investments from top-tier firms such as Sequoia Capital, Yunfeng Capital, and DST Global. Today, it stands as the leading agricultural internet company in China.

According to its prospectus, Yimutian is the largest agricultural B2B platform in mainland China in terms of monthly active merchants in 2024. Its core business revolves around the Yimutian app, a digital platform connecting supply and demand for agricultural products. The app primarily serves farm-origin brokers, wholesale market buyers, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms.

Agricultural brokers form a key user base for Yimutian a reflection of the unique dynamics of Chinese agriculture. According to the USDA's 2022 Agricultural Census,the U.S. has approximately 1.9 million family farms covering 880 million acres,with an average farm size of 463 acres and sales primarily through direct channels.In stark contrast, China's agricultural landscape is dominated by smallholder farmers: more than 98% of farmers cultivate over 70% of the country's farmland, with per capita arable land standing at just 0.5 acres. This fragmented, non-standardized production system creates a critical role for brokers, who connect farmers and buyers, managing sourcing, preparation, and logistics. Estimates suggest there are approximately 6 million such farm brokers in China.

So far, nearly 800,000 of these brokers are already active on the Yimutian platform - a number that continues to grow annually. Many brokers pay for exposure through ads and verification services, generating revenue for the company. Thanks to its stable internet-driven business, Yimutian reported 2024 revenue of RMB 160 million (approximately $22 million).

The market potential is immense. According to Frost & Sullivan, China's primary agricultural product circulation reached RMB 5.5 trillion (around $760 billion) in 2024. As new consumption trends such as e-commerce and group buying reshape the market, more brokers are sourcing directly from production areas - creating fresh opportunities for digitized brokerage services.

In 2024,to meet the growing demand for professional and standardized brokerage services, Yimutian launched its offline chain store brand 'Wolaicai'. Leveraging 14 years of accumulated buyer channels and market data, the company uses digital tools, the internet,and Al to redesign a more standardized and efficient brokerage process.These stores provide buyers with nationwide sourcing, accurate market insights, professional fulfillment,and reliable after-sales services.

Wolaicai's model is reminiscent of Beike (KE Holdings), the NYSE-listed real estate brokerage platform, though focused on agriculture rather than housing. Like Beike, Wolaicai aims to standardize and scale the brokerage industry. Dozens of Wolaicai stores have already opened across China, with more in the pipeline.

Beike, at its peak, achieved a market capitalization exceeding $60 billion, serving 46,000 stores and about 500,000 agents. The agricultural brokerage sector dwarfs this in terms of agent numbers and transaction volumes. Farm brokers typically earn commissions of 5% or more - significantly higher than the 1-3% seen in real estate - and transaction frequency is far greater. With its deep digital roots and robust data assets, Wolaicai is positioned to unlock substantial growth in this trillion-dollar market.

Currently, Chinese agricultural companies listed in the U.S.are primarily traditional input suppliers or livestock enterprises.Yimutian stands out as the only internet-based company covering China's entire agricultural supply chain. This positions it to fully apitalize onChina's policy support for rural development and to lead in discovering and driving innovative business opportunities.

Yimutian's listing marks a significant milestone for Chinese digital agricultural technology companies on the global stage.It offers global investors an unprecedented opportunity to participate in China's booming rural revitalization efforts and share in the value growth of China's agricultural modernization.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Denmark Buys Four MQ-9B SkyGuardians From GA-ASI  
July 23, 2025 22:00 HKT/SGT
China's Largest Agricultural Internet Company Yimutian Set to List on Nasdaq  
July 23, 2025 20:03 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates Fifth Year as Official Apparel Partner for 2025 British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup, Broadcast by the Sports Brand Globally on ESPN for the First Time  
July 23, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
Prototype divertor outer vertical target for the ITER fusion experimental reactor is completed and the sample has passed the ITER Organization's certification test
  
Wednesday, July 23, 2025 12:10:00 PM
Sharp Exhibits at the 2nd SPEXA - International Space Business Expo

  
Wednesday, July 23, 2025 9:30:00 AM
Launch of Beova(R) Tablets in Thailand for Overactive Bladder  
Wednesday, July 23, 2025 9:07:00 AM
Crown Bioscience San Diego Achieves CLIA Certification to Enhance Clinical Trial Support  
Wednesday, July 23, 2025 9:00:00 AM
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PGC) Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results  
July 22, 2025 19:44 HKT/SGT
Military Metals Announces Grab Sample Results up to 40.6% Antimony and 106.5 gpt Gold from Stockpile of Historically Mined Material at West Gore Antimony-Gold Project, Nova Scotia  
July 22, 2025 19:39 HKT/SGT
35th Hong Kong Book Fair attracts some 900,000 visits despite typhoon  
July 22, 2025 19:22 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
The World Quantum Summit 2025
23  -  24   July
Singpore
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
AI Agents Summit
18  -  19   September
Online
CFO & Finance Leaders Show
22  -  23   September
Dubai, UAE
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
HR Summit & Expo
19  -  24   October
Dubai, UAE
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       