

HONG KONG, July 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Yimutian Inc., a leading B2B digital service provider for agricultural products in China, filed a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 9, seeking to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol YMT. The offering price range is set at $4.10 to $5.00 per share, and aiming to raise up to $20 million. Chairman Jinhong Deng and his team are currently conducting a roadshow in the U.S., showcasing Yimutian's unique business model and its profound impact on Chinese agriculture, with the listing expected to be completed by the end of July. Founded in 2011, Yimutian has evolved from a basic information service platform into a comprehensive digital agriculture enterprise covering the entire agricultural supply chain. To date, it has served over 56 million users and attracted investments from top-tier firms such as Sequoia Capital, Yunfeng Capital, and DST Global. Today, it stands as the leading agricultural internet company in China. According to its prospectus, Yimutian is the largest agricultural B2B platform in mainland China in terms of monthly active merchants in 2024. Its core business revolves around the Yimutian app, a digital platform connecting supply and demand for agricultural products. The app primarily serves farm-origin brokers, wholesale market buyers, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms. Agricultural brokers form a key user base for Yimutian a reflection of the unique dynamics of Chinese agriculture. According to the USDA's 2022 Agricultural Census,the U.S. has approximately 1.9 million family farms covering 880 million acres,with an average farm size of 463 acres and sales primarily through direct channels.In stark contrast, China's agricultural landscape is dominated by smallholder farmers: more than 98% of farmers cultivate over 70% of the country's farmland, with per capita arable land standing at just 0.5 acres. This fragmented, non-standardized production system creates a critical role for brokers, who connect farmers and buyers, managing sourcing, preparation, and logistics. Estimates suggest there are approximately 6 million such farm brokers in China. So far, nearly 800,000 of these brokers are already active on the Yimutian platform - a number that continues to grow annually. Many brokers pay for exposure through ads and verification services, generating revenue for the company. Thanks to its stable internet-driven business, Yimutian reported 2024 revenue of RMB 160 million (approximately $22 million). The market potential is immense. According to Frost & Sullivan, China's primary agricultural product circulation reached RMB 5.5 trillion (around $760 billion) in 2024. As new consumption trends such as e-commerce and group buying reshape the market, more brokers are sourcing directly from production areas - creating fresh opportunities for digitized brokerage services. In 2024,to meet the growing demand for professional and standardized brokerage services, Yimutian launched its offline chain store brand 'Wolaicai'. Leveraging 14 years of accumulated buyer channels and market data, the company uses digital tools, the internet,and Al to redesign a more standardized and efficient brokerage process.These stores provide buyers with nationwide sourcing, accurate market insights, professional fulfillment,and reliable after-sales services. Wolaicai's model is reminiscent of Beike (KE Holdings), the NYSE-listed real estate brokerage platform, though focused on agriculture rather than housing. Like Beike, Wolaicai aims to standardize and scale the brokerage industry. Dozens of Wolaicai stores have already opened across China, with more in the pipeline. Beike, at its peak, achieved a market capitalization exceeding $60 billion, serving 46,000 stores and about 500,000 agents. The agricultural brokerage sector dwarfs this in terms of agent numbers and transaction volumes. Farm brokers typically earn commissions of 5% or more - significantly higher than the 1-3% seen in real estate - and transaction frequency is far greater. With its deep digital roots and robust data assets, Wolaicai is positioned to unlock substantial growth in this trillion-dollar market. Currently, Chinese agricultural companies listed in the U.S.are primarily traditional input suppliers or livestock enterprises.Yimutian stands out as the only internet-based company covering China's entire agricultural supply chain. This positions it to fully apitalize onChina's policy support for rural development and to lead in discovering and driving innovative business opportunities. Yimutian's listing marks a significant milestone for Chinese digital agricultural technology companies on the global stage.It offers global investors an unprecedented opportunity to participate in China's booming rural revitalization efforts and share in the value growth of China's agricultural modernization.





