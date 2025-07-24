

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Denmark and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) have announced the procurement of four MQ-9B SkyGuardian® Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. The purchase includes three Certified Ground Control Stations. Stacy A. Cummings, NSPA General Manager (third from left), with GA-ASI representatives (from left to right) Chris Dusseault, David Alexander, Linden Blue, Christophe Fontaine, Aria Mahdion and Bart Roper at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT). Denmark joins a growing list of European countries that have selected MQ-9B for its multi-domain capabilities with exceptionally long range and endurance. The platform provides pole-to-pole satellite control and de-icing capabilities to enable missions in the harsh conditions of the Arctic in support of Denmark and its NATO Allies. Additionally, MQ-9B's in-house-developed Detect and Avoid System aids MQ-9B's ability to fly in unsegregated airspace for domestic civilian operations, making it highly versatile for operations from Denmark. MQ-9B recently became the first large remotely piloted aircraft to obtain a Military Type Certificate (MTC) from the UK's Military Aviation Authority, certifying its safe operation without geographic restrictions, including over populous areas. "It's been a very productive year for our MQ-9B platforms," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "First, we earned MTC and now we've added Denmark to the U.K., Belgium, and Poland as MQ-9B customers in Europe. I believe the extensive waters of the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Baltic Sea of the Nordic countries make the MQ-9B a very effective tool for national maritime surveillance and security." MQ-9B SkyGuardian is the first and only unmanned system to offer multi-domain Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting (ISR&T) as an internal payload that can search the ocean's surface and its depths in support of Fleet Operations. MQ-9B can also be fitted with a number of payloads including a maritime surveillance package with a 360-degree maritime radar and/or sonobuoy dispensing pods. This sale was aided and supported by NSPA, which has developed a contractual framework for supporting cooperation amongst its member nations and promoting the proliferation of MQ-9B in Europe. NSPA has added MQ-9B to its portfolio of defense systems to contract on behalf of European nations, with the goal of enhancing interoperability while facilitating training and joint operations. "This procurement demonstrates how NSPA enables efficient, effective and responsive multinational acquisitions for advanced, interoperable capabilities. We are proud to support Denmark in this strategic investment for national maritime surveillance and security," said Ms. Stacy A. Cummings, NSPA General Manager. About GA-ASI General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 8 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle®, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com. Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries. Contact Information

