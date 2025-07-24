

Over 100 attendees gathered at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre forONERHT Foundation’s 8th GAIL Forum 2025

Forum featured high-level discussions on a wide range of topics including green leadership,ESG regulatory frameworks, carbon markets as well as the role of artificial intelligence (AI) inadvancing a sustainable future SINGAPORE, July 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - ONERHT Foundation Ltd (“Foundation”), the corporate social responsibility vehicle of RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, “ONERHT”), successfully concluded its 8th edition of Greening ASEAN: Initiatives & Leadership (GAIL) Forum which was held on 22 July 2025 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. Photo by Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) The forum, themed “Industry, Business, and Regulatory Perspectives on Climate Mitigation and Adaptation,” welcomed over 100 participants, and featured a focused half-day programme of discussions and knowledge exchange. Ms.Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry graced the event as Guest-of-Honour, delivering a keynote address. Ms.Kaylee Kwok, Chairman of ONERHT Foundation, said, “At GAIL 2025, we saw a powerful convergence of actionable insights and strategies from business and industry leaders as well as sustainability domain experts. These dialogues reflect the Foundation’s commitment in facilitating meaningful conversations that help shape ASEAN’s sustainable development journey.” The programme featured a dynamic fireside chat on “The Future of Green Leadership in ASEAN – How Businesses and Professional Services Can Drive Impact,” which explored real-world case studies on leadership models which aimed to drive sustainability agendas in corporate and professional spheres. A presentation on “Navigating ASEAN’s Green Transition: Legal and Policy Pathways” provided delegates with a comprehensive update on ASEAN’s progress in carbon markets under the Paris Agreement, key developments in ASEAN’s transition and disclosure frameworks, the evolution of corporate responsibility in the context of directors’ duties and climate justice in ASEAN. The session on “Developing and Investing in Carbon Markets in Asia: Business and Regulatory Perspectives” explored the current state of carbon markets in the region, investment opportunities and financial mechanisms, as well as the evolving legal frameworks, standards, and methodologies shaping carbon trading across Asia. Ms.Ch’ng Li-Ling, Director of RHT GRACE Institute, said, “Embedding sustainability into core governance, risk and compliance frameworks is essential. Our conversations today demonstrate that ESG is now foundational for the long-term success of any business.” Since its 2018 launch, the ONERHT Foundation GAIL Forum has grown as a central platform for catalysing sustainable development across ASEAN. With the Foundation marking its 10th anniversary this year, GAIL continues to reinforce cross-sector collaboration, capacity-building, and sustainability leadership in the region. To date, ONERHT Foundation has raised more than S$5.5 million to support over 35 charitable organisations. ONERHT Foundation Ltd A Singapore registered charity and grant-making philanthropic organisation, ONERHT Foundation Ltd (“Foundation”) enables RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, “ONERHT”) to do right and do good through various charitable endeavours. Set up by ONERHT in 2015, the Foundation was registered as a Singapore charity by the Commissioner of Charities and a grant-making philanthropic organisation by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on 16 September 2016 and 28 November 2016 respectively. The Foundation seeks to establish, inspire and encourage the right philanthropic culture among the corporate and legal fraternity of giving back to the community in a focused, hands-on and meaningful manner. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than S$5.5 million to support more than 35 beneficiaries involved in education, the environment protection and sustainability, disadvantaged groups as well as the arts and sports. For more information, please visit www.onerht.foundation RHT GRACE Institute Ltd RHT GRACE Institute (“RGI”) is a social enterprise launched by ONERHT Foundation Ltd in 2020. RGI seeks to establish a culture and creed of raising consciousness, encouraging ethical leadership, and growing a community of values-aligned mindfully ethical leaders, professionals, and businesses. The mission of RGI is anchored on the core principles based on Governance, Risk, AML, Compliance & ESG (G.R.A.C.E.) within an organisation’s business model, infusing these into its culture, and influencing and impacting leaders, professionals and individuals by setting a precedent and standard for what is expected in decision making and behaviour. The vision of RGI elevates an organization from good to great, embedding its principles in members’ business models, organizational strategy and decision-making processes and influencing them to become custodians and champions of G.R.A.C.E. principles. RGI runs the podcast “EthBeats: Lessons in G.R.A.C.E.ful Living”. For media enquiries, please contact:

Melody Ong

Email: melody@waterbrooks.com.sg

+65 8901 9780



General enquiries

Email: query@waterbrooks.com.sg

+65 9338 8166





Topic: Press release summary

Source: ONERHT Foundation

Sectors: Environment, ESG, Daily News, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

