

HONG KONG, July 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Quantum Solutions Co.,Ltd. (2338.T), a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company, announced the official launch of its Bitcoin treasury initiative in 23rd July. Over the next 12 months, the company plans to gradually build a reserve position of up to 3,000 Bitcoins (BTC) as part of a broader long-term strategy to diversify its corporate treasury assets. The initiative will be managed and executed by its wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary, GPT Pals Studio Limited, and will begin with an initial investment of USD 10 million provided by international investment firm Integrated Asset Management (Asia) Limited. This marks Quantum Solutions’ first public move into digital asset allocation. The company views Bitcoin as a long-term, strategic reserve instrument and will implement the plan in phases to ensure proper risk control and financial governance. The 3,000-BTC target will be pursued in stages, with procurement timing and scale subject to prevailing market conditions, capital availability, and regulatory context. Integrated Asset Management (Asia) is a Hong Kong-based investment company that led the acquisition of Forbes Media in 2014. The firm, founded by Tak Cheung Yam, specializes in public and private equity investments. Mr. Yam, through its controlled entities, including Integrated Asset Management (Asia), is a major shareholder of Forbes Media, with the Forbes family retaining a minority stake. Integrated Asset Management’s engagement in this initiative underscores a growing institutional openness toward incorporating Bitcoin within modern corporate treasury considerations. The operational responsibility for the Bitcoin reserve project lies with GPT Pals Studio Limited, which has begun establishing a secure and auditable digital asset infrastructure, including segregated cold and hot wallet systems, internal controls, and accounting mechanisms. The company’s board and audit committee will provide periodic oversight of the portfolio’s valuation, exposure, and governance, in accordance with applicable regulatory and accounting standards. At current market prices, the target reserve of 3,000 BTC would be equivalent to approximately JPY 53.8 billion (USD 350 million). The company clarified that this is a long-term positioning effort rather than a short-term speculative activity and that it intends to align asset deployment with financial stability and shareholder value. “We are uniquely positioned to build a Bitcoin-first capital structure. Our goal is not only to accumulate Bitcoin, but to do so with institutional-grade discipline,” said Francis Zhou, CEO of Quantum Solutions. “We are in advanced discussions with top-tier asset managers, sovereign wealth allocators, and fintech leaders to scale our treasury roadmap responsibly and rapidly.” Globally, an increasing number of public companies and institutional investors are adopting Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and monetary policy risk. Quantum Solutions’ initiative places it among a growing group of companies taking early steps toward integrating blockchain-based assets into their financial frameworks. The decision to leverage Hong Kong as the operational base reflects confidence in the region’s infrastructure, policy clarity, and gateway role for global capital engagement. Tak Cheung Yam, founder of Integrated Asset Management Limited, shared his perspective on Quantum Solutions: "Quantum Solutions demonstrates a clear strategic vision and determination. I see compelling potential in their approach to building a significant Bitcoin treasury, and I look forward to supporting their efforts in unlocking institutional pathways and capital alignment. It's a timely opportunity for firms with global ambition and focused execution." This launch represents a significant development in Quantum Solutions’ broader capital strategy, transitioning from a traditional AI and tech solutions provider to an enterprise with a forward-looking, diversified financial architecture. The company will continue to explore ways to enhance its treasury structure by evaluating new asset classes and cross-border capital tools that strengthen its long-term balance sheet resilience. If the Bitcoin reserve program generates a material impact on the company’s financial performance in the future, disclosures will be made in accordance with Tokyo Stock Exchange regulations and financial reporting requirements. About Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd.

Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 2338.T) is a Tokyo-based high-growth technology company specializing in artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and blockchain-related innovation. Founded in 2004 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company delivers advanced technology solutions across a range of industries, including fintech, healthcare, and smart manufacturing. In its financial year ended 28 February 2025, Quantum Solutions reported approximately USD 4.7 million in revenue and is currently holdings over several trademarks and patents in games. For more information, please visit: https://www.quantum-s.co.jp/en/corporate Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions regarding future events and expectations. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties—including but not limited to changes in policy, market conditions, technological developments, and regulatory factors—that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Existing and prospective investors are advised to consider potential risks carefully and not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. Such statements speak only as of the date of this release. Unless required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in light of new information, future events, or other circumstances. For further enquiries, please contact:

Hong Kong/International:

Mr. Steven Tung

Email: steven.tung@quantum-s.co.jp

Japan:

Ms. Linda Peng

Email: linda.peng@quantum-s.co.jp





