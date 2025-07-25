Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 25, 2025
Friday, 25 July 2025, 17:18 HKT/SGT
Share:
OMS Energy Recorded Significant Profits Growth in 2025FY, Roth Capital Rating it "Buy" with a Potential 40% Upside TP

HONG KONG, July 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The successfully pass of U.S. President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act is expected to have a crucially impact on America's energy structure. A key focus of the entire Act is that the U.S. federal government will significantly eliminate subsidies for green energy such as wind power, solar energy, and electric vehicles in the future, while increasing subsidies for fossil energy. In other words, America's energy structure will return to the old era, that is, the golden era of the U.S. dollar which is the dominant global settlement currency. Therefore, investor should pay more attention on such situation and bet on oilfield production infrastructure manufacturers and refineries in the energy sector, rather than on upstream energy companies, whose business performance are closely related to international oil prices.

Recently, Roth Capital initiated a research report on OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ: OMSE), a Singapore-based company focusing on the R&D and production of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG). Roth Capital initiated the company "Buy" rating with a 12-month target price of US$10. On 24 July, OMSE announced its 2025 fiscal year earnings results, and its stock price surged by more than 8% after the results was announced, closing at US$7.18, which still has nearly 40% upside potential compared to its target price.

OMSE's business mainly involves the exploration and production infrastructure for the oil and natural gas industry, namely SWS and OCTG. Its products are widely used in onshore and offshore oilfield exploration and production (E&P) activities in the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and North Africa. Currently, the company has 11 manufacturing facilities strategically located in oil and gas service hubs across 6 jurisdictions. It also has finishing facilities near some of its top end-users' E&P operations, including in Saudi Arabia where its largest client Saudi ARAMCO Oil is located.

On 24 July, OMSE announced its full year earnings results ended March 31, 2025. The company recorded revenue of approximately US$204 million with operating profit of approximately US$60 million. Both marked a year-on-year significant growth. Besides, the company has ample cash on hand, reaching US$75.8 million as of March 31, 2025.

Notably, due to a restructuring carried out before 2023, where the management team conducted a buyout from major shareholder, the company booked a NAV premium of US$49.4 million according to international accounting standards in 2024FY, resulting in operating profit of over $80 million recorded for the 2023/2024 fiscal year. Excluding the one-off NAV premium, operating profit in fiscal year 2024/2025 is US$59.9, showing a significant year-on-year increase from US$43.4 million in fiscal year 2023/2024.

Saudi Aramco Oil orders provide 10-year revenue stream

According to Roth Capital's forecast, OMSE will maintain a remarkable growth in the next few years. This is mainly due to the company's acquisition of new orders in Angola and Thailand, marking significant progress in expanding its global business. An even greater growth driver comes from the 10-year supply agreement signed by OMSE with Saudi ARAMCO Oil (TADAWUL: 2222) at the beginning of 2024, which is expected to generate US$120 million to US$200 million in annual income. In the future, there is a good chance to further expand its business coverage or market share through mergers and acquisitions, continuously enhancing profitability. The company has invested $1.1 million in R&D for metal seals used in high-pressure and high-temperature gate valves, and has completed the first phase of the project. This is expected to become a new stream of income in the future.

In summary, the company has strong fundamentals. Additionally, with the United States, which accounted for over 15.6% of global fossil energy demand in 2023, returning to the era of conventional energy, it is expected not only to drive the balance between supply and demand, support international oil prices, but also to boost oil production, benefiting many oilfield E&P infrastructure providers such as OMSE.

Finally, the United States' attempt to consolidate the dollar's dominant position in the international settlement system by expanding conventional energy transactions is bound to be a long-term trend. Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude oil prices to remain at $76 per barrel in 2025, which further reflects this potential U.S. influence. 

Whether in the short or medium term, the investment value of oilfield E&P infrastructure stocks is steadily increasing. According to Bloomberg data, the average P/E ratio of the global oilfield service and related oilfield equipment industry is 15x, while OMSE's current P/E ratio is only 5x, reflecting a significant lag in valuation. Finally, it is worth mentioning that the company has sufficient cash on hand and a stable business, and it is not ruled out that it will pay dividends in the future, which deserves more attention.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Marine & Offshore, Oil & Gas
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
maxWin Receives Honesty Award 2025, Setting New Standards for Integrity in Online Gaming  
July 25, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
OMS Energy Recorded Significant Profits Growth in 2025FY, Roth Capital Rating it "Buy" with a Potential 40% Upside TP  
July 25, 2025 17:18 HKT/SGT
CWE held 'Lancang Mekong Green Course' Open Day to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Nam Ngiep 2 Hydropower Station  
July 25, 2025 16:25 HKT/SGT
Olympus Enters Strategic Partnership to Develop Endoluminal Gastrointestinal Robotics  
Friday, July 25, 2025 3:00:00 PM
Eisai Listed for 24th Consecutive Year in FTSE4Good Index Series, an Index for Socially Responsible Investment
  
Friday, July 25, 2025 12:31:00 PM
Ultraman Omega joins the battlefield alongside beloved Ultraman Arc in Tsuburaya Production's new Starter Deck 03 'Ω to the Future' and Booster Pack 4 'Gleam of Eternal Hope'  
July 25, 2025 12:25 HKT/SGT
Multi-Dose Diquafosol Sodium Eye Drops Obtained Approval from NMPA for Commercialisation in China  
July 25, 2025 10:52 HKT/SGT
Everest Medicines Announces Share Placement to Raise Approximately HK$1,572.50 Million  
July 25, 2025 10:01 HKT/SGT
International Land Alliance Announces Tiny Home Offerings at Cabo Oasis Development  
July 24, 2025 22:04 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Research Report: Exploring Opportunities in Hong Kong's Proprietary Chinese Medicine Industry  
July 24, 2025 17:43 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
AI Agents Summit
18  -  19   September
Online
CFO & Finance Leaders Show
22  -  23   September
Dubai, UAE
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
HR Summit & Expo
19  -  24   October
Dubai, UAE
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       