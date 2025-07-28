Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Chimelong International Travel Company Limited
From Hong Kong Airport to Hengqin: Chimelong Ferry Sets Sail for a Worry-Free Journey

ZHUHAI, China, July 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Chimelong ferry, jointly launched by China Merchants Cruises, Trip.com, and Chimelong Group, made its grand inaugural voyage on July 8 at Shenzhen Shekou Prince Bay Cruise Homeport.

To better serve international travelers, the "Chimelong Ferry" simplifies the entire journey — from booking to arrival — by offering a seamless, high-quality travel experience through its “one-stop direct access + hassle-free service” model. This approach significantly enhances cross-border convenience, enabling tourists to reach and enjoy Hengqin Chimelong International Ocean Resort with ease, while promoting deeper integration of tourism and transportation across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Revamped End-to-End Services, Targeting Key Travel Pain Points

For international visitors to Chimelong Resort in Hengqin, traditional inbound travel often comes with three main challenges: complicated travel routes, language barriers, and trouble handling luggage. Travelers flying via Hong Kong International Airport and heading to Guangdong usually need several transfers, which will be both time-consuming and exhausting.

"Chimelong Ferry" has launched targeted solutions, pioneering an innovative model that builds on "one-stop direct access + hassle-free service" that redefines travel experiences through seamlessly connected journeys.

The service offers a 2.5-hour convenient route from Hong Kong Airport to Hengqin Chimelong International Ocean Resort, spanning Hong Kong Airport → Shenzhen Shekou → Hengqin. This end-to-end route significantly save transfer time.

Professional Chinese-English bilingual guides and clear signage are available throughout the journey, fully eliminating language barriers. Additionally, passengers can check luggage directly from Shekou Cruise Homeport to Chimelong-affiliated hotels in Hengqin, avoiding extra handling and enjoying a hassle-free trip.

"Chimelong Ferry" has also upgraded services across the entire travel process: pre-departure, during the journey, and post-arrival.

At the booking stage prior to departure, international travelers can conveniently purchase tickets online using major credit cards, with the platform supporting 24 languages to cater to a global audience. In addition, Trip.com offers exclusive deals for international visitors — including a 30% discount on double tickets for Chimelong’s three major resorts, and attractive hotel packages in Guangzhou and Hengqin such as “Buy 2 Adults, Get 2 Children Free.”

International passengers taking the "Chimelong Ferry" can use dedicated check-in counters and immigration lanes, significantly speeding up clearance. At Shekou Cruise Homeport, the "Chimelong Ferry" VIP lounge allows passengers to complete hotel check-in and luggage drop-off in one go, eliminating transfer-related stress. The Ferry seamlessly integrates Chimelong’s iconic elements into its exterior and interior design.

Upon arrival in Hengqin, passengers can board exclusive shuttle buses that take them directly to Hengqin Chimelong Resort. With convenient luggage transfer services and priority ride access, guests can jump straight into the adventure — enjoying a truly seamless and carefree experience from beginning to end.

Deep Integration of "Transport + Tourism," Building a New Travel Ecosystem

Linking Hong Kong International Airport to Hengqin Chimelong International Ocean Resort, "Chimelong Ferry" is injecting transformative vitality into inbound tourism. Its 2.5-hour direct service, multilingual support, and seamless luggage handling system deliver an unparalleled travel experience for visitors.

Its destination, Zhuhai Hengqin Chimelong International Ocean Resort, is a world-renowned tourist attraction. In June 2024, it was officially designated as a "National Tourist Resort." This year, Hengqin Chimelong received two prestigious Thea Awards: one for the spectacle show “Chimelong Show,” and another for the marine theme park “Chimelong Spaceship.”

The launch of  "Chimelong Ferry"  not only injects fresh vitality into the inbound tourism market but also helps position the GBA as a world-class tourism destination. With continuous service upgrades, this "golden corridor" is set to become a new window showcasing China’s tourism service standards.

Media contact
Brand Name :Chimelong International Travel Company Limited
City, State, Country: Room 907, 9/F, Mirror Tower, No. 61 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Contact Person: Marketing Team
Email:nancy.zhang@chimelong-int.com
Tele:400-883-0083
Website: https://www.chimelong.com




