

Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd. (2338.T) and its affiliates (the “Quantum Solutions’ Group” or “Quantum Solutions”), a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company, today announced a new strategic milestone in its digital asset initiative. The Quantum Solutions’ Group, has entered into a business collaboration arrangement with TDX Strategies Ltd, a renowned digital asset technology company in Asia. The two parties will cooperate extensively in areas including Bitcoin trade execution, asset custody, structured product design, and market risk management—offering end-to-end technical and service support for Quantum Solutions’ Bitcoin Treasury strategy. Quantum Solutions previously disclosed its plan to accumulate up to 3,000 Bitcoins over the next 12 months, aiming to hedge inflation risks, optimize asset structure, and enhance the agility of its financial system. The collaboration with TDX Strategies marks a key transition from capital planning to systemized execution and is expected to substantially strengthen the Quantum Solutions’ technical capabilities and operational security in the management of digital assets. TDX Strategies is a tech-driven enterprise focused on trading and structuring of digital financial products. It holds licensed investment trading and operational status in the British Virgin Islands (BVI). With a strong track record in blockchain asset operations and a robust institutional network across markets, TDX serves a range of Asian family offices, asset managers, and corporate clients. For this collaboration, Quantum Solutions’ Group agrees to prioritize the selection of TDX’s paid cryptocurrency services on a non-exclusive basis, ensuring operational flexibility and execution reliability for the Treasury business. According to the agreement, TDX Strategies will provide comprehensive support to Quantum Solutions’ BTC Treasury business, including: assisting in the development of an institutional-grade trade execution system tailored for Bitcoin; establishing enterprise-level cold/hot wallet management frameworks and multi-signature security protocols to safeguard custody; designing principal-protected and yield-enhancing structured products based on Bitcoin holdings to improve capital efficiency; and delivering ongoing consulting in operational, technical, risk exposure control, and market response strategies. TDX Strategies is recognized as a next-generation digital asset firm with hands-on expertise in structured finance instruments, institutional trading infrastructure, and cross-chain solutions. Its team combines deep knowledge in blockchain application development and traditional risk management, and the company enjoys a strong reputation in the Asian crypto-financial space. Notably, TDX is one of the portfolio companies under a strategic partner of Quantum Solutions Mr. Tak Cheung Yam, the ultimate beneficial majority shareholder of renowned American media Forbes Media LLC a . Mr. Yam is also the sole owner of Integrated Asset Management (Asia) Limited, which recently extended a USD 10 million loan to Quantum Solutions’ Group to support the initial phase of its Bitcoin Treasury initiative. As a globally respected investor, Mr. Yam has committed both capital and infrastructure to accelerate Quantum Solutions’ entry into the digital asset space. Through this partnership, TDX Strategies’ technological resources and professional team have also been made available to Quantum Solutions, reflecting Mr. Yam’s full-spectrum commitment—both financially and operationally. Quantum Solutions noted that the collaboration establishes a comprehensive support system for its digital asset strategy—spanning funding, infrastructure, and compliance. This creates a closed-loop model from capital infusion to asset management, and represents a clear shift from “reserve asset” to “strategic asset” status for Bitcoin within the company’s evolving financial framework. The initiative is designed to deepen the asset’s integration into the corporate finance structure while maximizing its intrinsic and strategic value. Looking ahead, Quantum Solutions and TDX intend to expand their collaboration to cover a wider range of use cases, including Bitcoin yield strategies, stablecoin allocations, and cross-chain structured product development. These efforts aim to further enhance the flexibility and compounded value potential of the company’s digital asset portfolio. This partnership marks not only the operational execution of the company’s digital asset strategy, but also a significant step forward in building a future-ready financial architecture. As the Bitcoin Treasury program advances, Quantum Solutions expects to accelerate the development of an enterprise-grade reserve framework that is institutionalized, auditable, and responsive to market conditions—providing robust safeguards for long-term asset security and corporate growth. About Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd. Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 2338.T) is a Tokyo-based high-growth technology company specializing in artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and blockchain-related innovation. Founded in 2004 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company delivers advanced technology solutions across a range of industries, including fintech, healthcare, and smart manufacturing. In its financial year ended 28 February 2025, Quantum Solutions reported approximately USD 4.7 million in revenue and is currently holdings over several trademarks and patents in games. For more information, please visit: https://www.quantum-s.co.jp/en/corporate Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions regarding future events and expectations. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties—including but not limited to changes in policy, market conditions, technological developments, and regulatory factors—that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Existing and prospective investors are advised to consider potential risks carefully and not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. Such statements speak only as of the date of this release. Unless required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in light of new information, future events, or other circumstances. For further enquiries, please contact:

Hong Kong/International:

Mr. Steven Tung

Email: steven.tung@quantum-s.co.jp Japan:

Ms. Linda Peng

Email: linda.peng@quantum-s.co.jp





