  • Friday, August 1, 2025
Friday, 1 August 2025, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Source: CEO SUITE Limited
A Bold New Chapter Begins at CEO SUITE
- Paul MacAndrew Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of CEO SUITE

HONG KONG, Aug 1, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CEO SUITE, Asia’s leading premium workspace provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul MacAndrew as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

With over 20 years of leadership experience across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the UK, Paul brings a proven record of business transformation, strategic growth, and customer-driven innovation. Most recently, he led 136 locations across 8 countries as Regional Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific at a global flexible workspace brand—achieving consistent double-digit growth.

As CEO, Paul will guide CEO SUITE into its next chapter of innovation, agility, and global expansion beyond Asia, reinforcing the company’s position as the trusted business hub for modern enterprises.

“We are excited to welcome Paul to the CEO SUITE family!” said Ms. Mee Kim, President and Founder of CEO SUITE. “Under his leadership, we are launching an AI-powered workspace built for the MZ digital generation. This marks a bold new phase of smarter workspaces, faster growth, and broader global presence.”

Founded in 1997 by Ms. Mee Kim, a pioneer in the coworking industry with over 36 years of experience, CEO SUITE is the only coworking company powered by a team of over 200 top industry professionals, many of whom have been with the company for over 10 to 25 years. This rare depth of expertise and loyalty ensures exceptional service, long-term stability, and unwavering commitment to client success.

Now in its 28th year, CEO SUITE operates 21 locations across 11 major Asian cities, continuing to shape the future of work—powered by technology, human connection, and professional excellence.

www.ceosuite.com




